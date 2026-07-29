Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie and Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying Jointly Attend "Laughter in New Zealand – 18 Styles of Quyi" Special Performance by China Coal Mine Art…

On 25 July , the "Laughter in New Zealand – 18 Styles of Quyi" special performance by the China Coal Mine Art Troupe was held in Auckland. Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie, Consul General in Christchurch He Ying, and Jin Dong, Director of the China Coal Mine Art Troupe, attended the event, with nearly 3,000 spectators watching the performance.

In his remarks, Consul General Chen Shijie expressed his confidence that the brilliant performances by the artists from this national-level art troupe would immerse the audience in the profound charm of Chinese culture through laughter and joy, while the familiar tunes and dialect would bring them warmth from their homeland. He further stated that the Embassy and Consulates General in New Zealand stand ready to join hands with all sectors in New Zealand to inject new momentum into people-to-people and cultural exchanges, enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, and contribute to the sustained, sound and stable development of the China-New Zealand relationship.

The event was hosted by the New Zealand International Art Exchange Association. The performance opened with a solemn traditional Māori welcoming ceremony. The program included a delightful mix of crosstalk, magic and singing, which drew rounds of applause and cheers from the audience throughout the evening.