Chinese Consulate General in Calgary Hosts Roundtable on "Understanding China·Enhancing China–Canada Friendship"

On July 21, 2026, the Consulate General of China in Calgary hosted a roundtable on "Understanding China· Enhancing China–Canada Friendship." The event brought together representatives of Canada-China Friendship Association of Calgary, and friends from various sectors.

In her remarks, Consul General Mme. Zhao Liying highlighted the achievements China has made over the past 105 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. She also discussed China's positive economic outlook, recent progress in China–Canada exchanges and cooperation, and the opportunities presented by "China Opportunity 2.0." She encouraged participants to share objective and authentic stories about China and to help strengthen friendship and practical cooperation between the two countries.

Participants shared their experiences from their visits to China and praised China's remarkable development and achievements. They expressed their willingness to play an active role in deepening exchanges and cooperation across various fields between Canada and China.