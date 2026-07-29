Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong Meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Newly Appointed Minister of Education, Science and Technology Chester Cooper

On 23 July, 2026, H.E. Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Newly Appointed Minister of Education, Science and Technology Chester Cooper.

Ambassador Yan briefed Deputy Prime Minister Cooper on the outcomes of the recently concluded 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance. She reaffirmed China's commitment to building a fair and equitable system for global AI governance, and expressed China's readiness to work with Global South countries, including The Bahamas, to bridge the AI and digital divides and promote sustainable development.

Ambassador Yan noted that China–Bahamas educational cooperation has yielded fruitful results. Every year, increasing numbers of young Bahamians travel to China for study, training and summer camp programs. The Chinese Embassy has also maintained extensive exchanges with universities as well as primary and secondary schools across The Bahamas. She expressed China's willingness to deepen bilateral cooperation in education, science and technology, so as to further advance China– Bahamas relations.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper spoke highly of the achievements in bilateral educational cooperation. He said The Bahamas is committed to advancing digital transformation and strengthening technical and vocational education and training. He said The Bahamas stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in this regard.