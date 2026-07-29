Chinese Consulate General in Munich Hosts Symposium Commemorating the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China

On July 23, 2026, the Chinese Consulate General in Munich successfully hosted a symposium commemorating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Themed "Reflecting on the Century-Long Journey of the Great Party, Strengthening Inter-Party Exchanges and Cooperation Between China and Germany and Joining Hands to Face the Opportunities and Challenges of Modernization", the event was attended by nearly 40 representatives from various sectors—including politics, economy, science and education, culture, media, friendship associations and the overseas Chinese community—as well as diplomats from the consular corps in Munich.

In his keynote remarks, Consul General Qiu Xuejun highlighted the glorious journey and successful experience of the CPC over the past 105 years. Both Chinese and German participants fondly recalled the moving history of the pioneering visit in 1975 to China by Franz Josef Strauss—then Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU)—who, together with Mao Zedong and other veteran Chinese Party and state leaders, joined hands to foster China-Germany friendship. Participants spoke enthusiastically, noting that the development of the CPC has not only fundamentally transformed China's destiny but also had a profound impact on the world. They emphasized that inter-party exchanges and dialogue—transcending differences in ideology and social systems—are of great importance to the development of China-Germany relations.