Chinese Consul General in Calgary Zhao Liying Publishes a Byline Article Titled Seizing “China Opportunity 2.0”: New Prospects for China–Canada Cooperation Through the Lens of the Summer Davos Forum

On July 17, 2026, Consul General Mme. Zhao Liying published a byline article titled China and Canada: Seizing “China Opportunity 2.0”: New Prospects for China–Canada Cooperation Through the Lens of the Summer Davos Forum on the Yellowknifer. The full text is as follows:

At the recent Summer Davos Forum, Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlighted the new opportunities emerging from China’s development and sent a clear message to the international community: China remains committed to expanding its opening-up and deepening international cooperation. In recent years, China’s capacity for innovation has grown rapidly. Its vast domestic market continues to generate substantial "market dividends," while technological advances and industrial upgrading are creating growing "innovation dividends" for the world. Together, these developments have come to be known as "China Opportunity 2.0." For Canada, this represents not only a window into the future direction of China’s economy, but also an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two countries. Looking ahead, China and Canada have significant room to deepen collaboration in ways that deliver tangible, mutually beneficial outcomes for businesses and people in both countries.

I. China’s Vast Market Offers Significant Opportunities for Canada’s Competitive Industries

Supported by a stable development environment and strong innovation-driven growth, China’s economy continues to maintain steady and sound momentum. As China pursues high-quality development, its enormous market and steadily rising consumer demand are creating new opportunities in areas such as green consumption, the digital economy, and the service sector, creating broad prospects for businesses around the world. China is not only an important export market for Canada’s competitive products, including agricultural goods, energy, and mineral resources, but also a key partner in services trade, particularly in finance, education, and healthcare. As China continues to promote high-standard opening-up and improve its business environment, it is further unlocking the potential of its vast market. This creates favorable conditions for Canadian companies to deepen their engagement in China and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

II. Broad Potential to Upgrade China–Canada Cooperation from Traditional Trade to Innovation-Driven Collaboration

Building on the solid foundation of traditional trade in goods, China and Canada should respond to the evolving global industrial landscape by expanding cooperation in science, technology, and innovation. Canada has strong capabilities in artificial intelligence, clean technology, life sciences, and other cutting-edge fields, while China offers a comprehensive industrial system, diverse application scenarios, and a vast market. These complementary strengths provide a strong foundation for deeper cooperation. Looking ahead, the two countries can further expand collaboration in areas including scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbon development, the digital economy, and advanced manufacturing. Greater collaboration among universities, research institutions, and businesses can accelerate joint research and development, facilitate the commercialization of research outcomes, and promote deeper integration of innovation, industrial, and supply chains. By strengthening innovation-driven cooperation alongside expanding bilateral trade, China and Canada can cultivate new drivers of growth and inject sustained momentum into the high-quality development of both economies.

III. China and Canada Share a Common Responsibility in Addressing Global Challenges

As profound changes in the international landscape continue to unfold, global challenges such as climate change, public health, energy security, and the stability of industrial and supply chains are becoming increasingly interconnected. No country can address these challenges alone. Although China and Canada have different national conditions, they share many common interests in upholding multilateralism, supporting free trade, tackling climate change, advancing the green and low-carbon transition, and strengthening global public health cooperation. Guided by the principles of openness, inclusiveness, and mutual benefit, the two countries should strengthen communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the G20, and APEC. By deepening cooperation in green development, scientific and technological innovation, and global governance, China and Canada can work together to safeguard an open, stable, and rules-based international economic and trading system while making meaningful contributions to global economic recovery and sustainable development.

This is a pivotal moment for China and Canada to focus on their shared interests and deepen practical cooperation. By working together in a spirit of mutual respect and partnership, both countries can seize new opportunities and ensure that the benefits of cooperation are shared more broadly, benefiting more businesses and bringing greater well-being to the people of both countries. At the same time, a stronger China–Canada partnership can contribute to building a more open global economy while promoting lasting peace, shared prosperity, and sustainable development around the world.