Chinese Ambassador to Dominica Chu Maoming Publishes an Article Entitled “How Dominica Will Benefit from the Just and Equitable System For Global AI Governance”

On July 24, an article entitled How Dominica Will Benefit from the Just and Equitable System For Global AI Governance authored by H.E. Chu Maoming, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, was published in Dominica’s mainstream newspapers The Chronicle and Sunday Pulse. In the article, Ambassador Chu elaborated on the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping's keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance. He also looked ahead to the promising future of China and Dominica joining hands to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance.Full text:

Last week, my good friend, Dominica's Foreign Minister, Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson, traveled to China to attend the 2026 World AI Conference. As a representative of Caribbean countries, he joined participants from around the world in discussing one of today's most important issues—the global governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

Artificial intelligence has become a topic of discussion and a tool of everyday use for people across the globe. Today, major changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world. The new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is advancing at a faster pace, and the world has entered an unprecedented period of active innovation on AI technologies. All this carries within it great opportunities as well as challenges to governance. In his keynote address, my President H.E. Xi Jinping pointed out that all countries should take a people-centered approach and develop AI for the positive and for good. It is vital to ensure that AI is an important driver for shared prosperity and common security. The world needs to join hands to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance. President Xi elaborated on this system from four dimensions.

First, we should adhere to the principle of openness and win-win and boost innovation-driven development. We should seize this rare, historic opportunity to encourage open source, openness, collaboration and sharing. We should facilitate technological innovation, industrial development and scenario-based application of AI. We should make coordinated advances in the transformation and upgrade of traditional industries, the cultivation and growth of emerging industries and forward-looking planning for future industries, so that all sectors and businesses can benefit from AI.

The principle of openness and win-win provides the essential foundation for global AI governance. Breakthroughs in AI innovation depend on the joint support of global industrial and innovation chains. Only through openness, mutual benefit and cooperation can we overcome resource constraints, break down disciplinary barriers, improve innovation efficiency and inject new vitality into industrial development. China-Dominica practical cooperation has grown steadily in recent years and delivered fruitful results. Sectors such as modern agriculture and healthcare already possess a solid foundation and promising prospects for AI applications. For example, AI can enhance telemedicine and remote training programs at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, as well as seedling breeding projects at the Dominica-China Modern Agricultural Centre. Such applications will help upgrade Dominica's pillar industries and bring tangible benefits to more people. President Xi also referred to MAZU, China's AI-powered meteorological warning system. As an international public good, it has already provided disaster monitoring, forecasting and early warning services for many countries. Disaster prevention and mitigation has always been an important area of common concern for China and Dominica. AI cooperation in this field holds enormous promise for both countries.

Second, we should strengthen risk-awareness and ensure that AI is secure and controllable. We should take seriously the various types of inherent and secondary risks that AI may trigger. We should strengthen the line of security, prevent abuses and malicious use, and ensure that AI is always under human control. In the meantime, we should jointly oppose overstretching the national security concept in the field of AI and placing one country’s security over that of others.

Ensuring safety and controllability is the fundamental prerequisite for global AI governance. In recent years, frontier AI models have demonstrated remarkable capabilities, but deepfakes, disinformation and algorithm abuse have also emerged as common challenges facing all countries. Small developing countries such as Dominica are inherently more vulnerable to such risks and therefore have an even greater need for international cooperation and coordinated governance. With a deep understanding of the trends and logic of AI development, we are continuously improving laws, regulations, policies, mechanisms, application norms, as well as ethical principles to make sure that AI is safe, secure and controllable. China stands ready to work with Dominica to explore effective governance approaches, prevent and mitigate risks, and ensure that AI truly becomes a trustworthy tool for humanity.

Third, we should encourage inclusiveness and promote mutual learning between civilizations. AI development and its application should not erode or undermine the diversity of world civilizations or the uniqueness of cultures of different countries. We must shape the values of AI with humanity’s common values, and make good use of AI technologies to increase understanding, tolerance, exchanges, and sharing among all civilizations. We should tend to the garden of civilizations with great care to ensure that the beauty of each civilization is appreciated and shared.

Promoting mutual learning between civilizations is an important objective of global AI governance. AI should serve as a bridge connecting civilizations rather than dividing them. We should respect differences in history, culture, social systems and forms of civilization, while ensuring AI technologies are adapted to diverse cultural contexts. With AI, Dominica's rich Kalinago heritage and vibrant Creole culture will increasingly transcend language barriers and reach wider global audiences. China is ready to work with Dominica to harness AI in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative and deepen mutual understanding between our peoples.

Fourth, we should advocate solidarity and improve global governance. We should practice true multilateralism and recognize the important role of the United Nations. We should enhance alignment and coordination on AI development strategies, governance rules and technical standards, so as to form a consensus-based global governance framework at an early date to make this frontier technology better benefit humanity. We must carry out extensive international cooperation and help Global South countries with capacity building to bridge the AI and digital divides, promote sustainable development, and prevent creating new historical injustice in AI.

Solidarity provides the pathway toward global AI governance. During his meeting with Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson, Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi emphasized that China does not want to see a new intelligence divide emerge alongside the existing wealth gap in the world. Regardless of their size, all countries have the right to economic development and technological progress. From proposing the Global AI Governance Initiative in 2023, to launching the AI Capacity Building Action Plan for Good and for All and the AI Plus International Cooperation Initiative, and now establishing of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), China has continued to offer solutions tailored to different stages of AI development, demonstrating its commitment to narrowing the global governance deficit. At the conference, President Xi announced that in the next five years, China will provide developing countries with 5,000 opportunities in AI training and seminar programs and develop international AI application cooperation centers with regions including Latin America and the Caribbean. China stands ready to work with Dominica to promote AI for the positive and for good and ensure that the benefits of AI development are shared by more people.

With greater openness, pragmatism and vision into the future, China is ready to work with all parties to respond to the opportunities and challenges of AI, and join hands to create a brighter future for humanity. As good friends and good partners, China and Dominica will continue to deepen cooperation in AI and other fields, work together to build a China-LAC (Latin America and Caribbean) community with a shared future, contribute to the development of the Global South, and make new contributions to the progress of humankind.