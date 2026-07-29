APPSeCONNECT Reports Growing Mid-Market Demand for HubSpot ERP Integration, Expands Connector Use

APPSeCONNECT reports rising mid-market uptake of its HubSpot ERP integration for SAP Business One and Microsoft Dynamics, via pre-built flows.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APPSeCONNECT, an ERP-first integration and automation platform, today reported growing mid-market demand for its HubSpot ERP integration, which connects HubSpot CRM with back-office ERP systems including SAP Business One and Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Business Central and Finance & Operations.The demand reflects a broader shift. HubSpot has moved firmly into the mid-market, and companies running it alongside an ERP face the classic two-system problem: leads and deals live in the CRM, while customers, orders and invoices live in the ERP. Without integration, the two are reconciled by hand, and sales teams work from data the back office has already outdated.APPSeCONNECT's HubSpot integration addresses the full customer lifecycle through pre-built, low-code process flows. Contacts and companies sync bi-directionally between HubSpot and the ERP, with field-level mapping including custom fields. Deals advancing in HubSpot create or update sales orders in the ERP. Web form submissions, from HubSpot forms or Elementor pages, become contacts or tickets automatically. ERP confirmations, such as order numbers, invoices and payment status, flow back into HubSpot, giving sales and service teams full visibility without leaving the CRM.The integration runs on event-driven triggers using HubSpot webhooks for near-real-time updates, alongside scheduled batch processing for high-volume loads. Operational tooling is built in: automated error recovery with retry logic, email alerts and a sync-monitoring dashboard. Data transfers are protected with AES-256 encryption and TLS, authenticated through OAuth 2.0, and the platform maintains ISO 27001 compliance alongside GDPR alignment."CRM adoption succeeds or fails on whether the data inside it can be trusted, and that trust is manufactured in the integration layer," said Shailendu Verma, Co-Founder of APPSeCONNECT. "What has changed in the mid-market is expectation. Companies no longer accept that connecting HubSpot to their ERP is a months-long project. With pre-built flows, they expect to be live in days, and they are right to."The HubSpot integration supports custom objects through REST-exposed endpoints, multi-tenant setups for companies managing several HubSpot portals, and connections onward to eCommerce platforms, marketplaces and service desks through the same console.

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