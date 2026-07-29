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Exploring Reliable Manufacturers Providing PV Combiner Box Solutions for Efficient Solar Power System Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIJIAZHUANG, China — July 29, 2026 — As global solar photovoltaic (PV) installations continue to expand, the demand for reliable and efficient PV combiner boxes — also known as solar distribution boxes — is rising sharply. These components play a critical role in aggregating multiple PV strings, providing overcurrent protection, surge suppression, and isolation for grid-connected and off-grid systems. A growing number of international buyers are evaluating Chinese manufacturers for sourcing PV combiner boxes that meet both performance and compliance requirements.This article profiles five reputable PV combiner box manufacturers in China in 2026, highlighting their respective strengths in customization, OEM capacity, certification compliance, and application experience. The featured companies are: Hebei Kuoyu Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. (brand Kuoyu Electrical), Wuxi Longmax Technology Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Longqi New Energy Co., Ltd., Jingjiang Zhonghuan Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Multifit Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.Industry ContextThe global photovoltaic combiner box market was valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2024, according to Market Research Future. The broader solar combiner boxes market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2026 to USD 2.1 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, per Business Research Insights. Asia-Pacific dominated the solar market with a revenue share of 54.0% in 2023, driven largely by installations in China and India, as reported by Grand View Research.China’s manufacturing ecosystem provides a wide range of options for PV combiner boxes, from standard string combiners to smart DC boxes with monitoring capabilities. Key standards such as IEC 61439-2:2020 and UL 1741 are commonly referenced by global buyers when qualifying suppliers.Hebei Kuoyu Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. (Kuoyu Electrical)Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, Hebei Kuoyu Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of power distribution equipment including distribution boxes, cabinets, transformers, and cables. The company operates a 9,000 m² production facility with roughly 80 employees and an annual output capacity of 30,000 units. Its product portfolio relevant to solar applications includes the PZ30 series distribution boxes, which can be configured as photovoltaic combiner boxes with appropriate internal components such as surge protective devices and circuit breakers.Customization & OEM CapabilitiesKuoyu Electrical offers OEM production with customization of voltage ratings and logo. The monthly production capacity for distribution boxes reaches 8,000 units, with a standard lead time of 30 days. Minimum order quantity (MOQ) is 2 units. The company implements 100% testing before shipment and provides remote after-sales support. Export markets include the EU and Middle East.CertificationsThe company holds ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certifications, all issued by General International Testing (China) Certification Service Center, valid through 2027.Application Cases- An automotive manufacturer deployed 15 units for industrial production line power distribution. Result: 3 years of continuous operation with zero circuit failure, equipment operation stability improved by 30%.- A real estate developer installed 30 units for safe power transmission and circuit control. Result: 5 years of stable operation, zero safety accidents, power supply reliability of 99.99%.Website: www.kuoyuelectricity.com Contact: Miya | Email: xiaoyi010127@gmail.com | Tel: +86 180-3229-7717 | WhatsApp: +86 180-3229-7717Wuxi Longmax Technology Co., Ltd.Wuxi Longmax Technology Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based manufacturer specializing in PV combiner boxes and solar monitoring solutions. The company is known for its smart DC combiner boxes that integrate string-level monitoring and remote communication capabilities. Longmax products are widely used in commercial and utility-scale solar projects across Asia and Europe.Key Strengths:- Focus on intelligent combiner boxes with IoT-ready monitoring.- Support for high-voltage DC systems up to 1500V.- Compliance with IEC 61439-2 and UL 1741 standards.- Strong R&D team with in-house software development for monitoring platforms.Wenzhou Longqi New Energy Co., Ltd.Wenzhou Longqi New Energy Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang Province, is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic distribution equipment including combiner boxes, inverter distribution cabinets, and surge protection devices. The company offers a broad range of standard and customized solutions for residential, commercial, and utility solar systems.Key Strengths:- Extensive product line covering both AC and DC solar distribution boxes.- IP65 waterproof and dustproof designs for outdoor installations.- Competitive pricing with flexible MOQ terms.- Established export channels to Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America.Jingjiang Zhonghuan Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.Jingjiang Zhonghuan Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., located in Jiangsu Province, specializes in high-voltage and low-voltage electrical equipment, including photovoltaic combiner boxes. The company has experience supplying to large-scale ground-mounted solar farms and industrial rooftop projects.Key Strengths:- Focus on corrosion-resistant and outdoor-rated enclosures (stainless steel or galvanized).- Customizable internal configurations for string fuses, DC breakers, and SPDs.- 100% factory testing with detailed test reports.- Strong track record in Middle Eastern and African markets.Beijing Multifit Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.Beijing Multifit Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. is a Beijing-headquartered enterprise offering integrated power distribution solutions for renewable energy. The company’s PV combiner boxes are designed for grid-connected systems with a focus on safety and reliability.Key Strengths:- UL 1741 certified models for North American projects.- Smart combiner boxes with arc-fault protection and remote shutdown.- Modular design allowing easy field upgrades.- Technical support team based in Beijing for global coordination.Market Impact and OutlookWith DC Smart PV Combiner Boxes expected to capture 62.5% of the market by 2035, according to Future Market Insights, manufacturers that offer monitoring integration and high-voltage DC capabilities are well positioned. Chinese suppliers are increasingly competing on customization, lead time, and certification breadth rather than price alone.For buyers evaluating PV combiner box suppliers, considerations such as production capacity, OEM flexibility, compliance with international standards (IEC, UL), and proven case studies in similar climates are critical. Kuoyu Electrical, for example, offers a low MOQ of 2 units and a 30-day lead time, making it accessible for small-to-medium projects, while also being capable of larger volumes.ConclusionThe five manufacturers listed above represent a cross-section of China’s PV combiner box production capabilities in 2026. Each brings distinct advantages in terms of product features, market focus, and service levels. Buyers are advised to request detailed specifications, test reports, and references when shortlisting suppliers.

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