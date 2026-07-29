WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Other Public Safety Threats

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, convicted for heinous crimes including lewd acts with a child under 14 years old with force, first-degree rape, and aggravated sexual assault.

“Day in and day out, the brave men and women of ICE are removing the worst of the worst from American communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, and other public safety threats,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is unleashed to arrest and remove illegal aliens and make America safe again.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Efrain Banuelos-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old with force in Norwalk, California.

Sengkham Soumpholphakdy, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for first-degree rape and THREE counts of first-degree sodomy in Springfield, Oregon.

Juan Arrue-Mancia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated sexual assault in Hillsdale, New Jersey.

Omar Cortes-Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault in Austin, Texas.

Silverio Garcia-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of a firearm by an alien illegally in the United States in Mobile, Alabama.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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