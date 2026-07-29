WOW.DHS.GOV: DHS Adds 5,000 More Criminal Illegal Aliens to “Worst of the Worst” Website

The WOW website now displays more than 40,000 criminal illegal aliens that have been arrested across the country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the addition of 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens to the “Worst of the Worst” website, WOW.DHS.gov. With this, the site now displays more than 40,000 criminal illegal aliens arrested and removed from communities across the country.

The WOW website was launched on December 8, 2025. It allows visitors to search through just some of the hundreds of thousands of dangerous criminals who have been arrested across all 50 states. The criminal histories of those arrested include homicide, arson, rape, molestation of a minor, burglary, terroristic threats, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, fraud, and larceny.

“DHS has added another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to our Worst of the Worst website, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, arsonists, drug traffickers, kidnappers, violent assailants, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This website now displays more than 40,000 criminals that we’ve removed from communities across the country. The Trump Administration is more committed than ever before to transparency as we deliver on the American people’s mandate to arrest and deport illegal aliens from our country.”

Some of the criminal illegal aliens newly added to the WOW website include:

Ricardo Iglesias Martinez, an illegal alien from Cuba and Surenos gang member, arrested in Los Angeles, California. His criminal history includes lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, drug possession, sexual exploitation of a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, homicide – negligent manslaughter – vehicle, and sex offense against a child – fondling.

Oreneile Masaka, a criminal illegal alien from Botswana, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. His criminal history includes homicide – negligent manslaughter – weapon, robbery – residence – gun, and cocaine – possession.

Jose Murillo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and Surenos gang member, arrested in Avenal, California. His criminal history includes homicide and burglary.

Maria Arreola Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested in Dolton, Illinois. Her criminal history includes homicide, arson, and assault.

Lionel Boursiquot, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, arrested in Doral, Florida. His criminal history includes homicide – willful kill – family – gun, homicide – willful kill – weapon, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Michael Nyak Biel, a criminal illegal alien from South Sudan, arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. His criminal history includes molestation of a minor, kidnapping, sex offense against child – fondling, sex assault, and parole violation.

Angel Paredes-Quito, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, arrested in Forrest City, Arkansas. His criminal history includes sex offense against child – fondling, sex assault, sex offense, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Eladio Laines, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. His criminal history includes sex assault, cruelty toward child, rape – strongarm, sex offense, sex offense against child – fondling, and indecent exposure to minor.

Gadvin Acencio-Godoy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested in Mitchells, Virginia. His criminal history includes lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sex assault, enticement of a minor for indecent purposes, and sex assault – sodomy – boy – strongarm.

Thai Pham, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested in Garden Grove, California. His criminal history includes rape – drug induced and molestation of a minor.

Erika Orenday, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested in Seattle, Washington. Her criminal history includes carjacking – armed, robbery, illegal re-entry, and kidnapping.

Juan Deras-Galeas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested in Waterproof, Louisiana. His criminal history includes kidnapping and sex assault – carnal abuse.

Toan Chu, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested in Owasso, Oklahoma. His criminal history includes rape – strongarm, robbery, and burglary.

Lovet Ayuk-Ako, a criminal illegal alien from Cameroon, arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana. His criminal history includes robbery, fraud, and larceny.

Sargon Benyamin, a criminal illegal alien from Iraq and Latin Kings gang member, arrested in Florence, Arizona. His criminal history includes burglary, aggravated assault, and firing weapon.

Quoc Thuy, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and Born to Kill gang member, arrested in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. His criminal history includes Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges.

David Rivera Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and 18th Street gang member, arrested in Bullhead City, Arizona. His criminal history includes gang activity, assault, burglary, and possession of a weapon.

Rudra Khadka, a criminal illegal alien from Bhutan, arrested in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His criminal history includes aggravated assault – police officer – strongarm and threat terroristic state offenses.

Dennis Nyagesuka, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya, arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska. His criminal history includes threat terroristic state offenses, conceal stolen property, and assault.

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