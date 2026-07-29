DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Deported Yesterday

80% of Americans support our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegals from our communities

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the deportation of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens yesterday, including gang members and criminal illegal aliens convicted for homicide, sexual assault, arson, drug trafficking, and assault.

“Every day, ICE is deporting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country. Just yesterday, we deported murderers, sexual assailants, arsonists, drug traffickers, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE has been unleashed to arrest and deport these dangerous criminals. Fire up the deportation planes!”

Yesterday’s deportations include:

Diego Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and 18th Street gang member, whose criminal record includes a conviction for homicide.

Andres Gonzalez Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member, whose criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault, burglary, robbery, assault, and larceny.

Francisco Matos Izquiedo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, whose criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault – non-family – weapon, cocaine – sell, and assault, and arrests for aggravated assault – weapon, domestic violence, drug possession, and resisting an officer.

Junior Gabriel Arcentales Villavicencio, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, whose criminal history includes a conviction for drug trafficking.

Jose Manuel Ibarra Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, whose criminal history includes convictions for arson and domestic violence.

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