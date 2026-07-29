Gauteng MEC Diale-Tlabela launch Gautrain's Innovative Sandton Smart Licensing Centre, 29 Jul

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, officiate the opening of the modernised Gautrain Sandton Station Smart Driver’s Licensing Centre (DLTC) in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Strategically located in the heart of Sandton City, the state-of-the-art facility is set to redefine the licensing experience by delivering greater convenience, professionalism and efficiency to motorists across the province.

The Smart Licensing Centre will offer a comprehensive range of licensing services, including vehicle licence renewals, driving licence applications, driving licence renewals and other related services.

The launch forms part of the Gauteng Provincial Government's #GrowingGautengTogether vision and the implementation of the Smart Mobility programme, which seeks to modernise public services and improve access to efficient, technology-driven licensing services.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Sandton Gautrain Station, 131 West Street Sandown, Sandton, 2031

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with

King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

#GovZAUpdates