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Highlighting trusted manufacturers providing high-performance cameras, smart monitoring systems, and integrated security solutions worldwide.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beijing, China, July 29——China’s surveillance camera sector continues to lead global production, with 749 million units manufactured in 2024 valued at approximately USD 16.5 billion, according to IndexBox. The worldwide live streaming camera market is projected to reach USD 3.35 billion in 2025 and grow at an 8.8% CAGR to USD 7.79 billion by 2035 (Vertex AI Search / Industry Report, 2025). At the heart of this evolution are ten reputable Chinese manufacturers that combine scale, certification, and vertical-specific innovation to meet rising demand for intelligent video solutions across surveillance, live streaming, medical, education, and conference applications.1. TCHD Video (TCHD Digital Video Technology Development (Beijing) Ltd)TCHD Video, established in 2005 and headquartered in Beijing, is a specialized video hardware and software provider. The company’s main products include live streaming cameras, video capture cards, video converters, video encoders, and video switchers. It provides standardized video solutions and offers customized development for OEM/ODM projects with a minimum order quantity of one unit. TCHD Video holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, as well as CE EMC certification (EN 55032/55035) for its TC-980S and TC420 live streaming cameras. Its TC-980S model features up to 30x optical zoom, 4K HDMI output, SDI, USB 3.0, and LAN with PoE+, supports AI auto‑tracking, and is used in education, medical training, events, and broadcasting. The company exports 20% of its output to the EU, USA, and Asia. Contact: Leo Chen, sales@tchdvideo.com, +86-13910334207, WhatsApp +86 19498872019. Address: Room#411, Building#1, Yard#9, Lianqiao 2nd street, Haidian district, Beijing, China.Hikvision is the world’s largest video surveillance equipment manufacturer, with a global market share of roughly 25–30%. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning IP cameras, PTZ cameras, thermal imaging, and edge‑based AI analytics. Hikvision’s deep learning algorithms enable real‑time object recognition and behavior analysis, making it a top choice for large‑scale city surveillance and critical infrastructure projects.3. Dahua Technology (Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.)Dahua Technology is a close runner‑up in the global surveillance market, known for high‑value products at competitive prices. Its lineup includes 4K multi‑sensor cameras, AI‑enabled NVRs, and advanced PTZ cameras with long‑range zoom. Dahua is widely adopted in commercial, residential, and industrial settings, and it recently expanded its live streaming camera series for e‑commerce and event broadcasting.4. Uniview (Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.)Uniview is recognized for its robust network cameras and end‑to‑end video security solutions. The company has strong R&D in video processing and AI, with a focus on smart transportation, education campuses, and public safety. Uniview’s PTZ and box cameras are certified to multiple international standards, and its open platform supports third‑party integration.5. Tiandy Technologies (Tiandy Technologies Co., Ltd.)Tiandy, headquartered in Tianjin, supplies surveillance cameras and DVR/NVR systems to more than 100 countries. Its products are known for high reliability under extreme temperatures and low‑light performance. Tiandy’s 4K PTZ cameras and medical‑grade cameras are used in hospital operating rooms and lecture capture, competing directly in the live streaming and education segments.6. Infinova (Shenzhen Infinova Limited)Infinova specializes in high‑security surveillance for airports, borders, and government facilities. The company offers HD‑SDI and IP cameras with extensive ONVIF compliance and advanced video analytics. Its PTZ cameras feature up to 36x optical zoom and are deployed in stadiums and large‑scale event streaming applications.7. KEDACOM (KEDACOM Technologies Co., Ltd.)KEDACOM, based in Suzhou, is a pioneer in video conferencing and surveillance fusion. The company’s cameras are used in smart courts, prisons, and enterprise video collaboration. KEDACOM’s 4K conference cameras and AI‑driven auto‑framing solutions target the corporate and education markets, with support for HDMI, USB 3.0, and dual‑stream encoding.8. ZKTeco (ZKTeco Biometrics Co., Ltd.)ZKTeco is widely known for its access control and time‑attendance systems, but its surveillance camera portfolio has grown rapidly. The company produces IP cameras, PTZ dome cameras, and 4K bullet cameras for perimeter security and warehouse monitoring. ZKTeco emphasizes integration with its own security platform and offers competitive pricing for mid‑market projects.9. Jovision (Jovision Technology Co., Ltd.)Jovision, located in Jinan, focuses on embedded DVR/NVR solutions and analog HD cameras, but also provides a range of IP‑based live streaming cameras for e‑commerce and event use. Its cameras feature H.265 compression, PoE support, and remote management, appealing to small‑ and medium‑sized integrators. Jovision holds ISO 9001 and CE certifications.10. EZVIZ (EZVIZ Inc., a Hikvision sub‑brand)EZVIZ targets the smart home and small‑business market with easy‑to‑install Wi‑Fi cameras, pan/tilt indoor cameras, and outdoor floodlight cameras. The brand’s mobile app supports instant live streaming, cloud storage, and AI alerts. EZVIZ is particularly popular in the church streaming and tiktok streaming segments due to its plug‑and‑play design.Market OutlookThe global video conferencing hardware market accounted for 46% of total video conferencing revenue in 2024 (Grand View Research). Meanwhile, PTZ cameras represented 38.5% of conference camera revenue in 2025 (Metastat Insights). Chinese manufacturers are at the forefront of this growth, driving down costs while improving 4K, HDR, and AI auto‑tracking capabilities. The rise of live e‑commerce, telemedicine, and distance learning further accelerates demand for specialized cameras that can stream high‑quality video to any platform.ConclusionAs the industry moves toward software‑defined video and intelligent edge processing, the ten manufacturers listed above offer proven reliability, certification compliance, and scalable solutions for both surveillance and live video streaming. For buyers evaluating products in 2026, TCHD Video provides a unique combination of low MOQ, ISO/CE certifications, and a broad hardware ecosystem. For inquiries, contact Leo Chen at sales@tchdvideo.com or visit www.tchdvideo.com

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