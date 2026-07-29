Techlancers Middle East Announces New Collaboration with Artem Markelov

This project reflects the trust we've built across markets and the direction our company is heading, and we're proud to bring that same commitment to this collaboration.” — Ali Mansoor CEO Techlancers Middle East

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techlancers Middle East , a Dubai-based tech company, has announced a new project undertaken for the company of Artem Markelov , a retired professional racing driver who competed at the highest levels of international motorsport before moving into business and entrepreneurship. The agreement adds another name to Techlancers' growing roster of international clients and marks a new step in the company's expanding regional footprint.While full details of the project have not been disclosed, Techlancers confirmed that the collaboration represents a significant milestone for the company, one that reflects the trust it has built with clients across markets and the direction its leadership intends to take the business in the coming months.The agreement was formally signed at a ceremony attended by representatives from both organizations. Burhan Mirza, representing Techlancers Middle East, signed the contract with Artem Markelov, formalizing the start of the project. Techlancers CEO Ali Mansoor and members of the company's core team were also present, underscoring the significance the company places on the collaboration.Ali Mansoor, CEO of Techlancers Middle East, said the partnership reflects the vision the company has pursued since its founding. He noted that every new collaboration is an opportunity to demonstrate the caliber of work Techlancers is capable of delivering, and that this project is no exception. According to Mansoor, the company remains committed to building products that are well engineered, well executed, and made to last, regardless of the size or scope of the client.Burhan Mirza, who signed the agreement on behalf of Techlancers, described the signing as a proud moment for the company and everyone who has contributed to its growth. He said the alignment in vision between Techlancers and Artem Markelov's company was clear from the earliest conversations, and that this shared outlook laid the foundation for what he expects to be a strong working relationship going forward.Artem Markelov, a former FIA Formula 2 driver who spent nearly a decade in international racing, has since moved into entrepreneurship and is now working with Techlancers Middle East.Techlancers Middle East, established in 2019, has spent the past several years building its presence across the Gulf region, working with a range of clients spanning startups, established businesses, and individual entrepreneurs. The company was recognized among the top mobile app development providers in the UAE at the 2025 TechBehemoths Awards.Techlancers Middle East says its focus remains on execution, ensuring the collaboration lives up to the standards both parties have set for it.Speaking on behalf of the wider team, Techlancers reiterated that this project is a reflection of the people behind the company, not just its leadership. The company credited its team for consistently turning opportunities into real, delivered work, and said this culture of execution is what continues to attract new clients and collaborators to Techlancers Middle East.About Techlancers Middle EastTechlancers Middle East is a technology company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, established in 2019. The company provides software development, mobile and web applications, digital transformation, and AI solutions. TechBehemoths recognized Techlancers Middle East in its 2025 Global Excellence Awards for its contributions to the technology sector.

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