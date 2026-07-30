Enviri Corporation Partners with Atlas Systems to Modernize Global Vendor Lifecycle Management

ComplyScore® to replace a legacy vendor system and bring structure, control & audit-readiness to vendor operations across 30+ countries & multi-ERP environments

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enviri Corporation, a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries, today announced it has selected ComplyScore® by Atlas Systems as its platform for vendor lifecycle management. The deployment spans Enviri's two business divisions and covers vendor operations across 30+ countries.

Enviri manages a large, active vendor base across multiple ERP environments, business units, with regional compliance requirements. As the organization grew, the existing homegrown vendor management system could no longer keep up. It handled basic onboarding but left procurement, finance, and compliance teams without the workflows, documentation controls, or visibility they needed to manage vendor relationships at that scale.

With ComplyScore®, Enviri's teams gain a single platform that governs the vendor risk and relationship from onboarding through every amendment, renewal, and approval that follows. The platform is built to be configured, meaning Enviri can adapt workflows, country-specific rules, and approval structures through an admin interface without raising IT development requests. Every action is logged immutably, giving compliance teams a complete, timestamped record across SOX, GDPR, and FCPA requirements.

"As our business continues to grow across geographies, we recognized the need for a more scalable and standardized approach to vendor lifecycle management," said Renato Maschetto, vice president of Global Procurement and Supply Chain for Enviri Corporation’s Harsco Environmental division. "We selected ComplyScore® because it provides the governance, flexibility, and visibility needed to support our global operations while helping us strengthen compliance and risk management across our vendor ecosystem."

Enviri's selection reflects a wider shift taking place across global industrial organizations. Procurement functions that once relied on homegrown tools or general-purpose workflow platforms for third-party vendor management are now confronting the compliance, audit, and operational gaps those systems were never built to close.

Purpose-built vendor lifecycle management is moving from a nice-to-have to an operational necessity, particularly for organizations running vendor operations across multiple geographies and regulatory frameworks simultaneously.

“Enviri approached this with a clear-eyed understanding of what their vendor operations needed to become. They were not looking for a lift-and-shift of what they already had. They were making a deliberate investment in getting vendor governance right at scale. That kind of decision-making is what we see from organizations that take procurement seriously, and it is exactly the kind of partnership where ComplyScore® performs at its best”, Venu Chalamala, Founder & CEO, Atlas Systems.

ComplyScore® is an AI-driven, autonomous third-party risk management (TPRM) and Vendor management platform. It's designed to help enterprises assess, monitor, and mitigate third-party, supplier, and cyber risk, while ensuring full regulatory alignment.

About Enviri

Enviri is a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operating in more than 30 countries, the company leverages over 170 years of industrial expertise to help customers improve operational performance, recover value from byproducts, enhance sustainability, and maintain critical infrastructure. Enviri’s divisions, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, combine deep operational capabilities with innovative technologies and global scale to deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and shareholders. Learn more at enviri.com.

About Atlas Systems:

Atlas Systems is a trusted technology partner delivering AI-driven solutions and IT services to manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, and allied industries. With three core offerings—PRIME®, ComplyScore®, and AInfinity®—Atlas Systems enhances provider lifecycle management, cybersecurity and third-party risk management, compliance, data and AI services to organizations, globally. With 20+ years of expertise, Atlas provides scalable and compliant IT solutions, seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems to enhance workflows, efficiency, and overall business outcomes.

For more details, visit: www.atlassystems.com

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