Lyzr Launches Agent Engineer Programme to Build a Global Network of One Million AI Builders

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , an enterprise AI agent platform provider , announced the launch of the Agent Engineer programme , a global initiative aimed at training and certifying one million developers who can build and deploy AI agents for real-world business use. The programme opens registration to builders worldwide and expands through city-based chapters that launch as local developer communities form, with chapters already active or taking shape across multiple continents.The initiative responds to a widening gap between demand for agentic AI talent and the supply of engineers capable of shipping production-ready agents.Lyzr said demand for agentic AI talent is accelerating as enterprises increase investment in AI agents and move more deployments into production. The company noted that many organizations continue to face a shortage of developers with the skills to build and deploy production-ready AI agents.Closing the Gap Between Demand and TalentThe Agent Engineer credential is designed to take developers from fundamentals to production-ready AI agents. Participants learn how to identify high-impact use cases, design agent workflows, connect agents with tools and data, and deploy them through hands-on projects and practical assignments. Developers who complete the programme earn a credential that places them in a global registry from which hiring partners, including Lyzr itself, can recruit.Beyond individual builders, the programme opens two additional tracks. Local Champions can apply to lead chapters in their city, organizing meetups and hackathons and mentoring other developers, with funding and platform access provided for local events. Companies can also partner with the programme to hire directly from its vetted, credentialed talent pool at no partnership cost.According to the company, thousands of developers have already registered across cities in India, Germany, and South Africa, with additional cities added as new builders sign up worldwide. Lyzr said the programme is designed to scale continuously, adding new regions as local demand crosses the threshold required to unlock a chapter.The announcement reflects a broader industry shift in which enterprises are competing for a small pool of engineers who can move agentic AI from prototype to production. Lyzr said the Agent Engineer programme is intended to build that talent pool at scale, giving developers anywhere in the world a structured path into the field and giving enterprises a global, vetted pipeline to hire from.About Lyzr AILyzr AI is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Founded by Siva Surendira and headquartered in New York with an engineering core in Bengaluru, India, Lyzr AI serves enterprises across banking, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and professional services. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr AI provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with enterprise-grade governance and security. The company's open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while delivering the architectural innovations that materially improve the probability of AI implementation success. For more information, visit www.lyzr.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.