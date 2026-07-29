From Capital Strategy to Social Impact: Hideaki Kuo Leads Tyrannus Foundation in Turning Vision Into Sustainable Action

Hideaki Kuo, Founder and President of Tyrannus Foundation, brings experience in investment advisory, film financing and business capital strategy to the Foundation’s mission of Influence, Rescue and Educate. Hideaki Kuo joined an exclusive gathering with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale and GoldenEye, as lead investor, alongside top producers and investors, to discuss financing strategy and development for Campbell's upcoming feature film. Hideaki Kuo speaks at the Cybercon AI event on how SBA financing can be used strategically to help business owners expand, strengthen operations and scale in a rapidly changing market.

Avanta Investment Group managing partner and Funding Suite founder brings capital discipline to a mission rooted in faith, children, and stories.

A culture that stops telling life-giving stories eventually stops noticing the people who need life the most.” — Hideaki Kuo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hideaki Kuo has spent much of his career where ideas are tested against reality.As Managing Partner of Avanta Investment Group , President of Vanity Fair Media, and Founder of Funding Suite , Hideaki has worked across investment advisory, film financing, debt and equity financing, commercial real estate, and business capital consulting. His work has required him to evaluate opportunities, structure capital and determine whether an ambitious idea can survive beyond its earliest stage.Today, as Founder and President of Tyrannus Foundation Inc., he is bringing that discipline to a deeply personal mission: restoring life-giving stories, supporting vulnerable children and helping them grow into people who can carry hope forward.The Foundation began with two realities Hideaki could no longer separate.The first came from years spent in media and entertainment financing.“I have watched what gets made, what does not get made and why,” Hideaki said. “The industry is producing more content than ever, but much of it is nourishing people less. Stories are shaping how an entire generation understands love, worth and family.”The second reality was the existence of children who are abused, neglected, exploited and, above all, forgotten—the ones for whom it may feel as though no one is coming.“For a long time, I held those as two separate concerns,” Hideaki said. “They are not. A culture that stops telling life-giving stories eventually stops noticing the people who need life the most.”Fatherhood made that conviction impossible to keep at a distance.“My son was born two years ago,” Hideaki said. “We have given him love, attention and safety. Watching him so plainly happy and so plainly loved made it impossible not to think about children who may never experience even one day of that.”“They deserve love just as completely. Every one of them is God’s child. I could not keep seeing that and do nothing.”That realization became the foundation of Tyrannus Foundation’s mission: Influence, Rescue and Educate.For Hideaki, these are not separate programs. They form a cycle.Influence begins with stories. A film, series or single character can change what a person believes about their own value. Tyrannus Foundation champions media with moral and spiritual weight—stories that strengthen families, protect children and restore human dignity.Rescue begins when those stories generate attention and resources. The Foundation does not operate shelters or conduct direct rescues. Instead, it supports vetted organizations with established expertise in serving children affected by abuse, exploitation, neglect and abandonment.“A film can put a face on a child the world has quietly agreed not to look at,” Hideaki said. “Storytelling is not a side activity for us. It is the engine.”Educate begins after a child reaches safety.“A rescued child needs more than a roof,” Hideaki said. “They need to learn, and they need to understand that being forgotten was never a verdict on their worth.”The long-term goal is not only survival, but restoration: helping a child heal, learn, create and eventually become a source of light for someone else.“Love them, get them out, educate them and let them become the light of the world,” Hideaki said. “That is not a slogan to me. It is why I am doing this instead of something easier.”What distinguishes Hideaki’s leadership is his belief that compassion must be supported by structure.He has seen mission-driven ventures begin with sincerity but struggle because no one designed a financial model capable of sustaining the work.“Most mission-driven ventures do not fail because the vision was wrong,” Hideaki said. “They fail because nobody engineered a way to fund it for the long term. That is the gap I know how to help close.”The Foundation’s first major public initiative is the Tyrannus Angel Awards , an international AI filmmaking awards program and red-carpet gala to be held October 24, 2026, at City Club Los Angeles.The inaugural program will distribute US$50,000 in creator prizes and grants across Original, Adapted and Animated Works. It is designed not merely as a ceremony, but as the beginning of an ecosystem connecting meaningful intellectual property, filmmakers, investors, distributors and mission-aligned partners.AI-assisted filmmaking plays a practical role by reducing the cost of concept development, visual prototyping and early-stage production, giving creators without traditional access to capital a way to demonstrate what their stories could become.But Hideaki is clear about its limits.“AI is a tool, and the tool is not the point,” he said. “It can lower production barriers and expand access. But it cannot sit with a child who flinches when someone moves too quickly. That is done by a human being, in a room, over years.”“We teach the tools. We do not worship them.”Over the next five years, Tyrannus Foundation intends to establish the Angel Awards as a permanent annual platform, expand grantmaking for vetted child-welfare partners and develop Tyrannus Academy, its filmmaking and education initiative.Hideaki’s vision is ultimately measured not by the size of a gala, the number of headlines or the prestige of an award.He imagines a young person—perhaps in Manila, Dallas or Taipei—who was rescued as a child, educated as a teenager and, years later, creates a film about that journey.“That is the metric,” Hideaki said. “One child who was forgotten, standing on a stage, telling the story that reaches the next one.”“Everything else we build is scaffolding for that.”About Tyrannus FoundationTyrannus Foundation is a Los Angeles–based faith-based nonprofit whose mission is to Influence, Rescue, and Educate. It advances faith-rooted storytelling through AI filmmaking, global cinema, and cultural exchange, while supporting vulnerable children and families around the world through rescue initiatives, educational programs, and long-term restoration efforts.About Tyrannus Angel AwardsTyrannus Angel Awards is an international honors platform under Tyrannus Foundation that celebrates storytelling, creative excellence, and visionary work at the intersection of AI and cinema. The program seeks to identify and elevate extraordinary voices whose stories can shape culture and inspire hope.

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