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Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Medical-Grade Materials, Quality Control, and Customized Manufacturing Services

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 29, 2026—As global demand for surgical instruments, diagnostic devices, and implantable systems rises, Chinese contract manufacturers are scaling their medical-grade injection molding capabilities to meet stringent ISO 13485 standards and high-volume production needs.The global injection molded plastic market was valued at USD 324.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 435.74 billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future. Within this growing sector, medical device plastic parts require high-precision molding, clean surfaces, stable material batch consistency, and rigorous 100% quality inspection. Medical injection molding manufacturers in China are increasingly recognized for their ability to deliver tight-tolerance components that support device structure, protect internal electronic modules and sensors, and improve product usability. Below are five reputable companies that have demonstrated capability in medical component production as of 2026.Industry ContextMedical injection molding demands adherence to ISO 13485, the benchmark quality management system for medical device manufacturing, requiring specific documentation such as the Device Master Record. Components are permanently assembled inside medical devices under cleanroom conditions, often functioning through continuous intermittent use with routine cleaning and sterilization cycles. Manufacturers must provide defect-free surfaces, stable material batch-to-batch consistency, and dimensional accuracy verified through 100% inspection. The following five Chinese suppliers have built reputations in this specialized field.1. DTG TECH CO., LTD. DTG TECH CO., LTD. is a custom injection molding manufacturer founded in 2002, operating a 2,500 m² facility with 80 employees. The company has grown from a six-person startup into an ISO-certified provider of precision mold design, tool manufacturing, prototype development, plastic injection molding, and mass production. According to the company’s profile, DTG offers comprehensive one-stop solutions backed by rigorous product analysis and mold testing. Its engineering team of 25 engineers handles complex geometries and tight tolerances across a wide range of engineering-grade resins, including ABS, PC, PP, POM, and Nylon. DTG’s annual output reaches approximately 47,881 injection molded parts, with a flexible MOQ that accommodates low-volume prototypes to high-volume production.For the medical and healthcare sector, DTG supplies injection molded components that support device structure, protect internal electronic modules and sensors, and maintain reliable performance over the product lifecycle. The company applies 100% dimensional and visual inspection on medical parts, ensuring clean surfaces and stable material consistency. DTG also offers insert injection molding (model DTG-IIM-005) and precision injection molded components (model DTG-PIM-003) suitable for medical device assemblies.Contact:Cindy LiEmail: sales@m-dtg.comTel: +86 133-1340-7440WhatsApp: +86 133-1340-7440Website: www.m-dtg.com 2. Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd., based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, specializes in precision injection molding for medical devices and diagnostic equipment components. The company is known for its cleanroom production environment and has obtained ISO 13485 certification for medical device manufacturing. Changhong Technology focuses on producing small to medium-sized plastic parts with tight tolerances, serving both domestic and export markets. Their advantage lies in rapid tooling turnaround and the ability to handle complex geometries required for medical enclosures and sensor housings. The company offers a range of engineering thermoplastics including ABS, PC, and PC+ABS, with surface finishing options such as texture and polishing.3. Dongguan Yize Mould Co., Ltd.Dongguan Yize Mould Co., Ltd., located in Dongguan, Guangdong, integrates mold design and injection molding under one roof, which helps reduce lead times for medical projects. Yize Mould has a dedicated medical molding division that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and uses molded-in labeling systems for material traceability. The company’s strengths include high-cavitation molds for cost-effective mass production of disposable medical components such as syringe plungers, IV set connectors, and diagnostic cassette bodies. Yize Mould also provides insert molding for metal-to-plastic assemblies commonly used in surgical instruments.4. Ningbo Henghe Precision Industry Co., Ltd.Ningbo Henghe Precision Industry Co., Ltd., in Ningbo, Zhejiang, focuses on high-precision injection molding for medical, automotive, and industrial applications. The company operates a facility equipped with all-electric injection molding machines capable of achieving tight tolerances (±0.02 mm) essential for micro-medical components. Henghe Precision has experience molding liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high-temperature engineering plastics, making it suitable for medical parts requiring sterilization resistance. Their quality control includes in-process vision inspection and CMM measurement. The company exports to Europe and North America, supporting both prototype and production runs.5. Hochuen Medical Technology Co., Ltd.Hochuen Medical Technology Co., Ltd., headquartered in Guangdong, is a dedicated medical device contract manufacturer with Class II medical device registration capability. The company offers full-service injection molding from design for manufacturability (DFM) to assembly and packaging. Hochuen’s cleanroom meets Class 100,000 standards and they handle a variety of resins including medical-grade ABS, PP, and PC. Their key differentiator is regulatory support: they assist clients with FDA 510(k) submissions and CE marking documentation. Hochuen Medical has produced components for respiratory devices, IVD cassettes, and drug delivery systems.Market Impact and OutlookChina accounts for an estimated 60% of global injection-molding machine exports, according to an industry analysis report from 2025. The country’s plastic mold industry was valued at approximately ¥600 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to ¥1 trillion by 2030, as reported by JBRplas. With ISO 13485 certification increasingly becoming a prerequisite for medical buyers, the five manufacturers listed above have invested in quality management systems to compete globally. As medical device OEMs seek reliable partners for high-volume, tight-tolerance production, these Chinese suppliers are positioned to capture a growing share of the medical injection molding market.About DTG TECH CO., LTD.DTG TECH CO., LTD. provides custom injection molding services for medical, electronics, automotive, and industrial equipment industries. The company offers comprehensive solutions including precision mold design, tool manufacturing, prototype development, and mass production. With an ISO-certified facility, DTG delivers consistent, high-quality injection molded plastic parts that meet global industry standards.Website: www.m-dtg.com | Email: sales@m-dtg.com | Contact: +86 133-1340-7440

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