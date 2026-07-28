New Housing Development for Healthcare Workers Opens in Bridgewater

CANADA, July 28 - New homes are helping Bridgewater welcome and keep the healthcare workers families depend on.

Premier Tim Houston announced today, July 28, that 20 new townhouse units built for healthcare workers in the town are officially complete and fully occupied.

“Healthcare workers are there for Nova Scotians when we need them most, and they deserve to have safe, accessible housing in the communities they serve,” said Premier Houston. “These new homes in Bridgewater are helping us recruit and retain the health professionals families and patients depend on, while supporting the continued growth of this thriving community.”

The total investment for the Bridgewater project, which includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units, is $6 million.

Quotes:

“The Province recognized that a shortage of housing can contribute to a shortage of healthcare professionals, and that affects the health of the Bridgewater area. This initiative supports both retention and attraction. By increasing housing options and, through HTNS’s mixed-income model, offering manageable rents to the healthcare professionals we need, this initiative supports both recruitment and retention.”

— Angela Bishop, Executive Director, Housing Trust of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

the housing for healthcare program is a $45-million provincial investment to ensure healthcare workers have access to safe and accessible housing in communities across the province

since 2023, the Province has supported the creation of more than 68,000 new housing units under the Our Homes, Action for Housing plan

the Province has invested $340 million to create or preserve 3,980 non-market housing units in the past five years, and that number continues to grow

the Housing Trust of Nova Scotia is overseeing the housing for healthcare initiative for the Province with projects underway or completed in Guysborough, Lunenburg, Port Hawkesbury, Canso, Liverpool and New Glasgow

Additional Resources:

The Our Homes, Action for Housing plan: https://novascotia.ca/action-for-housing/

Department of Growth and Development housing programs: https://beta.novascotia.ca/housing-programs-department-growth-and-development

News release – More Housing for Healthcare Workers, Residents in Lunenburg: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/08/18/more-housing-healthcare-workers-residents-lunenburg