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When homeowners call Aqua Pure Plumbing, they reach licensed Master Plumber Devan Adair directly, not a dispatcher routing the job to a subcontractor.

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners in The Colony are seeing a familiar pattern: a warm patch on the kitchen floor, a water bill that climbs for no clear reason, or a faint hiss behind a wall when every fixture is off. According to Aqua Pure Plumbing , a family-owned, owner-operated plumbing company based in The Colony, these are the early signs of a slab leak, and the region's soil and water conditions make them more common here than in many other parts of the country.The culprit is largely geological. The Colony sits on Blackland Prairie clay, one of the most expansive soil types in the United States. The clay swells when it rains and contracts through the long North Texas dry stretches, and that repeated movement puts constant stress on the copper supply lines running beneath a home's foundation. Over time, a joint separates or a pinhole wears through, and water begins escaping under the slab where it can run undetected for weeks.Hard water compounds the problem. Water drawn from Lewisville Lake, which supplies much of the region, typically measures 15 to 20 grains per gallon in hardness. That mineral load scours the inside of copper pipe from within, while the clay soil pushes and pulls from the outside, a combination that makes slab leaks less a matter of if than when for many older homes in the area."We're not guessing at where the leak is before we start cutting into someone's floor," said Devan Adair, Owner and Master Plumber at Aqua Pure Plumbing in The Colony, TX . "We run electronic acoustic and pressure testing first, confirm the exact location, and then talk through repair versus reroute options before any concrete comes up."That detection-first approach, locating a leak with acoustic and pressure equipment rather than opening walls or flooring to search for it, allows the company to limit demolition to the smallest area necessary. In cases where a supply line has already failed once, Aqua Pure Plumbing offers rerouting the line overhead or through interior walls, which avoids repeat breaks in the same section of slab.The company, which holds an active Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners license (Master Plumber #46028) and carries a BuildZoom contractor score of 97, placing it in the top 18 percent of more than 222,000 licensed Texas contractors, has documented the pattern repeatedly in homes across The Colony, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, and Lewisville. One recent case involved a homeowner whose water bill had doubled with no change in usage; the leak was located and rerouted the same day, according to a customer account published on the company's website.Left untreated, a slab leak does more than raise a water bill. Constant moisture beneath a foundation can erode the soil supporting the slab and encourage mold growth under flooring, turning what starts as a plumbing issue into a structural and air-quality concern.Aqua Pure Plumbing is encouraging homeowners who notice warm spots on flooring, unexplained increases in their water bill, dropping water pressure, or new cracks in tile or drywall to have the issue checked before it progresses. The company offers free written estimates and same-day appointments, including after-hours and weekend calls, across its 14-city DFW service area.Aqua Pure Plumbing is a family-owned, licensed, and insured residential plumbing company based in The Colony, Texas. Owner Devan Adair, a Texas-licensed Master Plumber, personally handles service calls across The Colony and the surrounding DFW suburbs, including Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, and Lewisville. The company maintains a 5.0-star average across verified Google reviews and offers same-day and after-hours availability for plumbing emergencies. More information is available at https://aquapureplumbing.com/ ###Media ContactAqua Pure PlumbingAddress: 1671 Riverview Dr #205, The Colony, TX 75056Phone: (945) 500-8335Website: https://aquapureplumbing.com/

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