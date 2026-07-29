Shandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Exploring leading global manufacturers delivering advanced VOC destruction, energy recovery, and emission control solutions for industrial applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shandong, China, July 29——As global VOC control regulations tighten, the thermal oxidizer market is projected at USD 7.5 billion in 2025. A closer look at ten manufacturers offering proven waste gas destruction and heat recovery solutions.The global VOC control systems market, including thermal oxidizers and incinerators, is estimated at USD 7.5 billion in 2025, with China identified as a key growth market (5.4% CAGR), according to Fact.MR. Amid increasing regulatory pressure on hydrocarbon and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, industrial operators worldwide are seeking reliable thermal treatment solutions. This article profiles ten reputable thermal oxidizer systems manufacturers that deliver high-efficiency exhaust gas treatment, covering elevated flares, enclosed ground flares, skid-mounted units, and regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO/RCO).Industry ContextThermal oxidizers operate by heating waste gases to temperatures typically between 800°C and 1200°C to achieve destruction efficiencies exceeding 99%. They are deployed across oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, and waste-to-energy sectors. The flare systems market itself is valued at approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2025, driven by recovery in oil and gas investments (Dataintelo).1. Zeeco (USA)Zeeco is a global provider of combustion and environmental solutions, including thermal oxidizers, flares, and incinerators. The company is recognized for its advanced burner technology and large-scale system integration across refineries and petrochemical plants worldwide.2. John Zink Hamworthy (Koch Engineered Solutions, USA)John Zink Hamworthy, part of Koch Engineered Solutions, offers a comprehensive portfolio of thermal oxidizers, flares, and vapor control systems. The company serves the hydrocarbon processing industry with over a century of combustion engineering experience.3. Honeywell UOP / Callidus (USA)Honeywell UOP's Callidus brand supplies thermal oxidizers, flares, and incinerators designed for efficient destruction of hazardous gases. Its integrated automation and process control capabilities support optimized energy recovery and emission compliance.4. Baker Hughes (USA)Baker Hughes provides thermal oxidation and flare solutions primarily for the oil & gas, LNG, and refining sectors. Its expertise spans both onshore and offshore applications, with a focus on reliability and low emissions.5. Dürr (Germany)Dürr is a leading supplier of regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO) and exhaust gas treatment systems for the automotive, chemical, and coating industries. The company's Megtec brand offers high-efficiency heat recovery and solvent abatement systems.6. CECO Environmental (USA)CECO Environmental delivers a wide range of air pollution control technologies, including thermal oxidizers, catalytic oxidizers, and flares. The company serves diverse industrial segments with custom-engineered solutions for VOC and hazardous air pollutant control.7. Anguil Environmental Systems (USA)Anguil Environmental specializes in VOC abatement systems, including regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO), recuperative oxidizers, and catalytic oxidizers. The company is known for its modular designs and energy-efficient solutions for low-to-medium flow applications.8. Catalytic Products International (CPI, USA)Catalytic Products International manufactures thermal and catalytic oxidizers for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. The company offers both standard and custom systems with a focus on compact footprint and low operating cost.9. Fives Group / Fives Pillard (France)Fives Pillard provides industrial combustion systems, thermal oxidizers, and incineration solutions for cement, minerals, and energy markets. The group has a long heritage in industrial burner and furnace technology.10. Shandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Shandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2015, is a professional manufacturer and engineering service provider specializing in industrial flare systems, thermal treatment equipment, and waste gas combustion solutions. Zexuan's product portfolio includes elevated flare systems (self-supported, guyed-wire, derrick-supported, demountable), enclosed ground flares (EGF), skid-mounted LNG/LPG flare systems, and thermal oxidizers (TO, RTO, RCO) as well as industrial incineration systems and waste heat recovery equipment.The company operates a 24,100 m² manufacturing base with more than 80 employees, including 30+ engineers and technical specialists. Its R&D team consists of more than 20 engineers, and annual production capacity reaches more than 60 sets of flare and thermal treatment systems. Zexuan holds ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety) certifications, applicable to both domestic and international markets.Zexuan has delivered systems to clients across the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Russia. Notable projects include a skid-mounted ground flare system for a plastic pyrolysis project in Vietnam, a guyed-wire elevated flare for natural gas gathering in China, and an enclosed ground flare for an oilfield transfer station. The company supports customers from initial process evaluation to commissioning and after-sales service.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveThe global VOC control systems market is expanding as industrial emitters face stricter emission limits. China's 5.4% CAGR in this segment, along with Asia-Pacific holding a 35% share in flare gas recovery systems (Grand View Research), indicates growing demand for cost-effective thermal treatment solutions. Manufacturers that combine in-house engineering, ISO-certified quality systems, and international project experience are increasingly positioned to compete with established global brands.Closing OutlookFor buyers evaluating thermal oxidizer systems, factors such as destruction efficiency, heat recovery capability, material compatibility, and compliance with standards like API 521 are critical. The ten manufacturers listed above represent a cross-section of proven suppliers available in 2026. Shandong Zexuan offers a practical option for operators seeking customizable, certified systems with competitive lead times and integrated support.Contact InformationShandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.Contact: AliceEmail: alice@zexuaneco.comTel: +86 18678831572WhatsApp: +86 186 7883 1572Headquarters: No. 2000, Shunhua Road, Innovation Zone, Jinan, Shandong Province, ChinaManufacturing Base: Huji Industrial Park, Mudan District, Heze, Shandong Province, ChinaWebsite: www.zexuaneco.com

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