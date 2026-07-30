AIOTF Software Expands AI Consolidation Empire: Acquires Rave Ventures - Names Damiano Raveenthiran as Founding Partner

AIOTF Software

AIOTF Software acquires AI venture studio Rave Ventures and names founder Damiano Raveenthiran as Founding Partner after its historic CAD $100M commitment.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its headline $100M capital commitment, AIOTF Software absorbs premier AI venture builder Rave Ventures , appointing global tech strategist Damiano Raveenthiran alongside CEO Ryan Wong to scale the platform’s high-velocity startup creation engine.On the heels of securing a historic CAD $100 Million capital commitment from a premier Asian Family Office, AIOTF Software Inc. (Artificial Intelligence Of The Future) today announced a major strategic expansion: the acquisition of Rave Ventures (raveventures.com), an elite AI-native venture studio.In tandem with the acquisition, AIOTF Software has appointed Damiano Raveenthiran, founder of Rave Ventures, as Founding Partner alongside Chief Executive Officer Ryan Wong.The addition of Rave Ventures equips AIOTF Software with a dual-engine architecture: combining Manaknight ’s rapid enterprise software deployment and automation capabilities with Rave Ventures’ incubation model to systematically ideate, launch, and scale high-margin AI-native ventures from scratch.A Multilingual, Cross-Border Powerhouse LeaderDamiano Raveenthiran brings a wealth of international technology, venture creation, and cross-border expansion expertise to AIOTF Software. Fluent in English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Tamil, Damiano brings a distinct global advantage to AIOTF’s consolidation roadmap, allowing the company to seamlessly navigate deal flow across European, Asian, and North American innovation ecosystems.Prior to founding Rave Ventures, Damiano built a track record as a high-velocity tech entrepreneur and operator, specializing in transforming early-stage AI concepts into fundable, scalable enterprises. As Founding Partner, he will oversee portfolio incubation, founder talent acquisition, and global venture acceleration for AIOTF Software."AIOTF Software is fundamentally altering how software companies are built, acquired, and scaled in the artificial intelligence era," said Damiano Raveenthiran, Founding Partner of AIOTF Software. "By merging Rave Ventures’ venture studio playbook with AIOTF’s institutional capital backing and Manaknight’s engineering muscle, we are creating an unmatched platform. I am thrilled to partner with Ryan Wong as we build a world-class technology titan headquartered right here in Canada."Completing the "Buy & Build" FormulaWith $100 million in institutional backing, the acquisition of Rave Ventures completes the strategic triad of AIOTF Software’s core operating model:AIOTF Software (The Holding Company): Institutional capital allocation, M&A roll-up execution, and global platform consolidation.Manaknight (The Development Arm): In-house software engineering, legacy code modernization, and workflow automation.Rave Ventures (The Venture Studio): Proprietary AI venture creation, rapid prototyping, and early-stage startup incubation."Damiano Raveenthiran is a rare visionary who bridges technical execution, multilingual cross-border strategy, and venture creation," said Ryan Wong, CEO of AIOTF Software. "With Rave Ventures in our ecosystem and Damiano at the helm as Founding Partner, AIOTF Software doesn't just buy great software companies—we now possess the capability to build market-defining AI ventures from the ground up."Momentum Building Toward Canada's $1 Trillion SummitToday's milestone further solidifies AIOTF Software’s positioning ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s inaugural Canada Investment Summit in Toronto this September 14–15, 2026. As federal leadership and global sovereign wealth funds gather to unlock $1 trillion in capital deployment, AIOTF Software continues to demonstrate rapid, aggressive execution of its buy-and-build mandate.AIOTF Software expects to announce additional executive appointments and platform acquisitions prior to the September summit.About AIOTF SoftwareAIOTF Software Inc. (Artificial Intelligence Of The Future) is a Toronto-headquartered technology consolidation platform dedicated to acquiring, scaling, and operationalizing high-potential AI and software companies globally. Built on a disciplined roll-up model, AIOTF unifies fragmented software assets into a resilient, globally competitive power platform.Website: www.aiotfsoftware.com About Rave VenturesRave Ventures is a premier AI venture studio that partners with visionary operators and domain experts to incubate, launch, and scale transformative AI-native software companies.Website: www.raveventures.com Media & Investor ContactAIOTF Software Inc.Email: press@AIOTFsoftware.comPhone: +1 (514) 947-7057

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