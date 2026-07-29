A Compassionate World Launches Children's Book Inspired by True Story of Sunder the Elephant

Sunder the Beautiful Elephant: Inspired by a True Story

Sunder the Beautiful Elephant shares the story that inspired the nonprofit's founding and supports ongoing elephant welfare initiatives.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Compassionate World, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a kinder world for all living beings, announced the release of Sunder the Beautiful Elephant: Inspired by a True Story, a children’s picture book written by founder and president Dr. Seema Vaid.

Sunder was a baby elephant taken from his natural habitat and forced into years of captivity before a global movement of advocates united to secure his freedom. His story is now the heart of a new children's picture book. Written especially for children ages 5-9, it gently teaches the importance of kindness toward animals, the power of collective compassion, and the belief that every voice – no matter how small – can make a difference.

More than a decade ago, Dr. Vaid learned about Sunder’s story and joined the global movement advocating for his freedom alongside her young son. The experience later led her to establish A Compassionate World, an organization focused on education, advocacy, and animal welfare initiatives.

“Sunder’s story had a profound impact on me and my family,” said Dr. Vaid. “This book is dedicated to every voice that spoke up for Sunder. My hope is that it inspires children to understand that compassion can change lives, and that they too, can help create a kinder world for animals.”

Through age-appropriate storytelling and illustrations, Sunder the Beautiful Elephant introduces young readers to themes of compassion, respect for wildlife, and the idea that individual actions can make a positive difference.

The book also includes discussion prompts designed to help families, educators, libraries, and community organizations engage children in conversations about kindness, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship.

Sunder the Beautiful Elephant is available on Amazon. All proceeds from the book support elephant welfare initiatives through A Compassionate World, helping advance the same mission that inspired the organization's founding.

Purchase the book: https://www.amazon.com/Sunder-Beautiful-Elephant-Inspired-story/dp/B0H3C23BV8/

Available for interviews:

Dr. Seema Vaid is available to discuss:

- The true story behind Sunder and the campaign for his freedom

- How one elephant's story inspired the founding of A Compassionate World

- Teaching compassion and empathy through children's literature

- Helping children become advocates for animals and nature

- Elephant welfare and conservation awareness

About A Compassionate World:

A Compassionate World is a nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Seema Vaid, Shivakshi Gupta, and Suchitra Thapliyal, with the mission to inspire and empower individuals to make compassionate choices that benefit people, animals, and the planet.

To learn more, visit https://www.acwforall.org/.

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