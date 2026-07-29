Gammalux Celebrates 40 Years of Architectural Lighting Innovation

Gammalux - A brand of Elemental LED

The anniversary honors the people, craftsmanship, and engineering legacy that shaped Gammalux, and introduces the brand’s next era as part of Elemental Brands.

Gammalux was founded on the belief that architectural lighting should respond to the building, the application, and the designer’s intent.” — Phil Incikaya, Gammalux Founder

SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gammalux®, by Elemental Brands™, enters its 40th year of operation in advancing architectural linear lighting through project engineering, precision manufacturing, and a commitment to design in the architectural and specification market.

The milestone is recognized as Gammalux Founders Day, honoring founders Mehmet “Inch” Incikaya and his son, Philip Incikaya, and the company's 1987 founding. From its earliest years, Gammalux built its reputation by creating purpose-built fixtures for demanding architectural environments and working closely with designers, engineers, and project teams to bring ambitious lighting concepts to life.

Over the past four decades, Gammalux fixtures have been part of massively ambitious projects such as airports, educational institutions, corporate offices, and commercial environments across the country. These installations reflect a history defined not only by the products the company manufactured but by its ability to engineer lighting around the specific architectural, performance, and aesthetic requirements of each project.

“Gammalux was founded on the belief that architectural lighting should respond to the building, the application, and the designer’s intent,” said Phil Incikaya, Gammalux Founder and Director. “We listen, we engineer, and we build solutions for the project. This has been the core philosophy that has remained central to the company to this day.”

The acquisition of Gammalux by Elemental Brands marked the beginning of a new chapter and rebirth for the company. Building upon Gammalux’s rich history of custom fixture creation, Elemental Brands is investing in the engineering, manufacturing, technology, and market resources needed to expand the brand’s position in high-end, architectural-grade linear lighting.

“Gammalux has spent its lifetime developing the expertise required to create sophisticated architectural lighting systems,” said Randy Holleschau, President and CEO. “As a brand of our company, we preserve the craftsmanship, ingenuity, and reputation it was built on while investing in the resources to pursue a new generation of architectural lighting. We are building upon a memorable history, not replacing it.”

Future product development will advance the performance and creative potential of architectural linear lighting through:

• Advanced optical systems and light distribution

• Refined architectural form factors

• More sophisticated control integration

• Expanded customization for complex project requirements

Forty years after its founding, Gammalux remains grounded in the same essential purpose of creating architectural lighting solutions shaped by the needs of the project and engineered to make ambitious design possible.

About Gammalux

Gammalux® develops architectural linear lighting systems for commercial, institutional, hospitality, healthcare, and luxury environments. Built upon a 40-year history of custom fixture creation, the brand combines architectural design, optical performance, engineering, and manufacturing expertise to support sophisticated project requirements. Gammalux is part of Elemental Brands.

About Elemental Brands

Elemental Brands™ is a portfolio of specialized lighting brands serving distribution, specification, custom integration, and architectural markets. Through Diode LED®, Lucetta®, Lucetta® CI, Gammalux®, and Elemental LED®, Elemental Brands delivers lighting solutions tailored to the needs of professionals across a wide range of applications. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Elemental Brands supports its brands through engineering, intellectual property, manufacturing, operational excellence, and customer-focused service.

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