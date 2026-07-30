New UK data rules put CCTV operators under pressure as BlurMe announces AI CCTV redaction platform for UK organisations

Automated CCTV anonymisation with BlurMe. BlurMe's browser-based CCTV redaction platform.

BlurMe brings AI-powered CCTV redaction to UK organisations, automatically blurring faces to speed Subject Access Requests under new complaint-handling rules.

The challenge isn't recording CCTV, it's responding quickly when someone requests access to it. Automating redaction significantly reduces the time needed to prepare footage.” — Jaemin Kang, CSO, BlurMe Inc.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organisations across the United Kingdom must now maintain formal procedures for handling data protection complaints, including complaints relating to CCTV footage, following rules that came into force on 19 June 2026 under the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025. BlurMe Inc . today announced UK availability of its automated CCTV redaction platform to meet that need.Manual redaction of a single recording can take hours, and for organisations holding footage across multiple cameras, meeting the one-month SAR response deadline without automated tools is increasingly unmanageable. BlurMe automatically detects and blurs faces, number plates and vehicles, reducing footage preparation time from hours to minutes. The platform processes more than 4,100 files each day worldwide.The legislation also strengthened wider UK data protection provisions, reinforcing organisations' responsibilities when handling personal data contained in CCTV footage.The ICO has been clear on what organisations must do. Where footage contains identifiable third parties, organisations will generally need to redact or blur those individuals before releasing it unless an exemption applies. The ICO also states that organisations should select CCTV systems capable of redacting third-party information, and that lacking suitable technology does not remove their responsibility to comply.BlurMe's browser-based platform requires no software installation and enables organisations to anonymise footage before disclosure. It supports batch processing and API integration alongside secure handling of original footage, while generating anonymised exports suitable for responding to SARs and other lawful disclosure requests. Processing takes place on servers located within the European Union, and an Article 28 Data Processing Agreement is available for customers."Most organisations operating CCTV aren't trying to identify anyone," said Julian Seo, CEO of BlurMe Inc. "They simply need to retain footage securely and provide it when they're legally required to do so. Manually redacting every request isn't practical at scale, and regulators have made it clear that organisations remain responsible for protecting the privacy of everyone captured in that footage.""The challenge isn't recording CCTV, it's responding quickly when someone requests access to it," said Jaemin Kang, CSO of BlurMe Inc. "Automating redaction significantly reduces the time needed to prepare footage while helping organisations protect the privacy of bystanders and meet their compliance obligations."BlurMe is offering demonstrations to local authorities, universities, NHS organisations, transport operators, retailers and private security providers seeking to modernise CCTV disclosure workflows.BlurMe Inc. is an AI privacy technology company specialising in automated image and video anonymisation. Its cloud platform automatically anonymises photos and videos by detecting and blurring faces, number plates and other personally identifiable information. The platform has processed more than 1.31 million files worldwide. Images, product demonstrations and interviews with BlurMe executives are available on request.

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