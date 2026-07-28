AGFC Offers Special Rates to Celebrate National Shooting Sports Month

August is National Shooting Sports Month, and there’s no better time to get out and get on target before hunting seasons kick off with the annual September dove hunting opener. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a host of special offers at its Dr. James E Moore Jr. Shooting Range in Mayflower and the Rick Evans Grandview Prairie Nature Center Shotgun Range in Columbus to celebrate the contributions recreational shooters make to conservation in America.

Thanks to the Federal Wildlife Restoration Program. Manufacturers of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment pay excise taxes on their products, and those taxes are fed back to each state to help fuel conservation efforts for game and nongame animals alike. In Fiscal Year 2026, Arkansas received nearly $14 million from this Wildlife Restoration Fund for habitat conservation and hunter education. Combined with grants through the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a similar excise tax placed on boating and fishing equipment manufacturers, the money from firearms and ammunition sales makes up nearly a third of the AGFC’s annual budget.

According to Bill Haynes, manager of the Mayflower range, nearly everyone can enjoy one of the many special promotions taking place throughout the month.

“Anyone aged 6 to 17 or 65 years and older can shoot for free all month long at the rifle and pistol ranges,” Haynes said. “We do ask that an adult accompany anyone under 18, but the kids can shoot for free.”

Anyone who purchased a new rifle or pistol in the last 60 days can show a receipt at the desk and have a free day of shooting to get familiar with their new firearm, too.

“Show us your hunting or fishing license if you’ve renewed it since July 1, and we’ll give you a free day on the rifle or pistol range as well,” Haynes said.