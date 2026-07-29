International Relations and Cooperation on diplomatic engagements with Nigeria

The Special Envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Honourable Ronald Lamola, MP, has concluded a diplomatic mission to Abuja. During the visit, Minister Lamola delivered an official message from President Ramaphosa to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu designated a high-level Nigerian government delegation to engage in structured talks with the South African delegation led by the Special Envoy. The discussions were candid, constructive and forward-looking, focusing on restoring mutual goodwill and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Three core concerns raised

Minister Lamola outlined three specific areas of concern that have heightened recent tensions between the two countries:

The purported installation of an unrecognised traditional ruler, titled an “Igbo King”, in the Eastern Cape Province in March 2026 caused widespread public concern across South Africa. Minister Lamola emphasised that this occurred while South Africa is actively consolidating the constitutional role of traditional leadership in a post-apartheid society.

Concerns were raised regarding the involvement of certain foreign nationals, including Nigerian citizens, in organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and financial fraud. The Special Envoy noted that as of 7 July 2026, more than 500 Nigerian nationals had been processed through the South African criminal justice system for various offences, highlighting the need for enhanced cross-border security cooperation.

Minister Lamola addressed instances where law enforcement officers faced violent resistance or obstruction during criminal investigations. Specific concern was raised regarding hijacked residential and commercial properties in urban centres such as Hillbrow, Johannesburg, and Sunnyside, Pretoria, where unlawful enclaves have compromised public safety for local residents and foreign nationals alike.

“Regrettably, these incidents have fuelled negative perceptions surrounding Nigerian nationals living in South Africa over the years. Addressing these challenges firmly, fairly and within the bounds of the law is vital for the well-being of both our nations.”

Minister Ronald Lamola, MP

Bilateral feedback on law enforcement and arrests

During the sessions, both delegations reviewed feedback regarding the processing and arrest of over 500 Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

Minister Lamola clarified that these law enforcement measures are evidence-based, targeting individual criminal conduct rather than profiling the broader, law-abiding Nigerian diaspora.

The Nigerian delegation acknowledged the necessity of holding lawbreakers accountable, while emphasising the importance of guaranteeing constitutional due process, fair trial standards and humane treatment for all detainees.

Reaffirming the rule of law and condemning xenophobia

Both delegations agreed on the urgent need to de-escalate inflammatory rhetoric in public discourse and prevent hostile actions.

Minister Lamola emphasised that the South African government unequivocally condemns all forms of xenophobia, racism, discrimination and related intolerance. While crime and lawlessness will be met with the full force of the law, public frustration or criminal activity can never be used to justify vigilante violence, intimidation or attacks against foreign nationals.

“Law enforcement remains the exclusive prerogative of the state,” Minister Lamola stated. “While South Africa will not tolerate criminal activity by any individual regardless of nationality, we equally will not permit vigilante action or xenophobic violence against foreign nationals residing in our country. To this end arrests have taken place and relevant investigations are still underway.”

The way forward

Minister Lamola reiterated that shared migration and public safety challenges are best resolved through formal diplomatic channels, institutional security partnerships and strict adherence to constitutional rights.

The two governments reaffirmed that bilateral diplomacy and Pan-African solidarity remain the essential frameworks to ensure peaceful coexistence, safeguard human rights and deepen historical ties between South Africa and Nigeria.

Enquiries:

Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson for the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation

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