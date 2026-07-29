Minister Dean Macpherson on Infrastructure South Africa’s opening of Project Preparation Bid Window III

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has announced the opening of Infrastructure South Africa’s Project Preparation Bid Window III to help public-sector institutions develop major infrastructure projects into bankable, investment-ready projects.

The third bid window forms part of the Minister’s and Department’s R600 million commitment to project delivery support and is open to qualifying projects valued at R1 billion or more from national and provincial government departments, State-Owned Entities and municipalities.

Minister Macpherson said improved project preparation will help more projects attract investment, move from planning to construction faster, create jobs and deliver better infrastructure and services to communities.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has announced the opening of Infrastructure South Africa’s Project Preparation Bid Window III, which will provide support to public-sector institutions to develop high-value infrastructure projects into bankable and investment-ready projects capable of proceeding to implementation.

This initiative, which is a first of its kind and launched by the Minister, forms part of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s R600 million commitment to project delivery support and will assist national and provincial government departments, State-Owned Entities and municipalities in addressing critical gaps that prevent infrastructure projects from moving from concept to construction.

Qualifying projects must have a capital value of R1 billion or more, align with national development priorities and demonstrate the potential to attract funding from Development Finance Institutions, Multilateral Development Banks and private-sector investors in addition to funding from the national fiscus. Applications can be made through Infrastructure South Africa’s website.

Minister Macpherson said project preparation support is already playing an important role in achieving his vision of turning South Africa into a construction site by ensuring that more projects are successfully implemented across the country.

“Bid Window III is our direct response to one of the biggest reasons infrastructure projects fail to reach construction: inadequate preparation. Too many important projects remain stuck on paper because feasibility studies are incomplete, approvals are delayed, funding models are unclear, and projects are not packaged in a way that investors can support. This bid window is about changing that,” Minister Macpherson said.

“This is how we will move projects from concepts and presentations into construction sites that deliver water, energy, transport infrastructure and economic opportunities to communities. It is also how we will turn Public Works and Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa and move closer to our goal of seeing shovels in the ground and cranes in the sky across the country,” Minister Macpherson said.

The demand for project preparation support has continued to grow since the first bid window was opened in October 2024. Bid Window I received 277 submissions with an estimated combined capital value of R322 billion, demonstrating both the scale of South Africa’s infrastructure ambitions and the urgent need for additional preparation capacity.

Infrastructure South Africa is currently providing project preparation support to more than 24 infrastructure projects with an estimated capital value of R148 billion, while 15 projects supported by the entity have already completed their preparatory work.

Minister Macpherson said these results demonstrate the importance of properly preparing projects before funding and procurement processes begin, as well as the growing role Infrastructure South Africa can play in coordinating infrastructure investment and accelerating delivery.

“Through better project preparation, we are building a credible pipeline of infrastructure projects that can attract investment, reach construction faster and deliver jobs, economic growth and improved services. This work will help more public infrastructure projects move beyond planning and be successfully implemented, delivering real impact for communities as we build a better South Africa.”

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

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