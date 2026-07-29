International Relations and Cooperation on collection of media accreditation for the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government

South Africa will host the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 16 and 17 August 2026.

The Summit will be preceded by meetings of the Council of Ministers, starting on 12 August 2026, and the Committee of Senior Officials, starting on 6 August 2026.

Members of the media are invited to collect accreditation as follows:

Date: 1 – 16 August 2026

Time: 09:00–17:00 daily

Venue: Coast of Dreams and Mystrials, Durban Exhibition Centre

Required documents for collection

Valid ID or passport

A press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead

Media accreditation must be collected in person by each accredited journalist.

Enquiries:

Maeba Fhulufhelo

Cell: 060 967 8945

E-mail: Maebaf@dirco.gov.za

Mpho Phatudi

Cell: 079 605 2659

E-mail: Mphop@gcis.gov.za

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