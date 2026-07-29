MEC Anton Bredell on R1.69 million to strengthen municipal firefighting capacity

The Western Cape Government has invested more than R1.69 million in new firefighting and emergency response equipment for Witzenberg and Swartland Municipalities, strengthening local disaster response capacity and helping ensure firefighters have the equipment they need to protect communities safely and effectively.

The investment was made through the Municipal Fire Services Capacity Grant, administered by the Western Cape Department of Local Government.

Witzenberg Municipality received firefighting and technical rescue equipment valued at R1.14 million, while Swartland Municipality received specialised respiratory protection equipment, including a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) compressor, valued at R550 000.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said effective municipal fire services are becoming increasingly important as communities face more frequent and complex emergencies.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of disasters, while rapid urban growth is placing additional pressure on municipal emergency services. Investing in our firefighters is therefore an investment in the safety and resilience of every community in the Western Cape.”

Minister Bredell said firefighters routinely place themselves in dangerous situations to protect lives, property and the environment.

“Our firefighters put themselves in harm's way under extremely difficult conditions. The least we can do is ensure they have the right equipment to do their jobs safely and effectively. These investments strengthen municipalities' ability to respond quickly and professionally when communities need them most.”

The specialised equipment handed to Swartland Municipality will improve the maintenance and operational readiness of breathing apparatus used during fires and hazardous incidents, ensuring firefighters have reliable respiratory protection when working in dangerous environments.

The equipment supplied to Witzenberg Municipality will enhance the municipality's firefighting and technical rescue capability, improving its ability to respond effectively to a wide range of emergencies.

Minister Bredell said the Western Cape Government remains committed to supporting municipalities through targeted investments that improve frontline service delivery.

“Strong local government depends on capable emergency services. By working together with municipalities, we are building safer communities and ensuring our firefighters have the resources they need to protect the people of the Western Cape.”

The Municipal Fire Services Capacity Grant forms part of the Western Cape Government's commitment to strengthening municipal disaster preparedness and emergency response capacity across the province.

Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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