Deputy Minister Andries Nel delivers a public lecture at the University of Mpumalanga, 28 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will deliver a public lecture on “Indigenous Languages and the Justice System” at the University of Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

The lecture will examine how language shapes meaningful access to justice and why indigenous African languages must develop beyond interpretation into languages of legal education, adjudication and jurisprudence. It will also consider the institutional measures needed to advance functional multilingualism throughout the justice system.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Conference and Wellness Centre, Mbombela Campus

For media confirmations, please contact Mr Steve Mahlangu on 071 971 0149.

Enquiries:

Palesa Rammitlwa

Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 064 933 3628

#GovZAUpdates