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Minister Patricia de Lille delivers keynote address at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Destination Readiness Media Launch, 30 Jul

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites you to the official Destination Readiness Media Launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, hosted by South African Tourism in partnership with Cricket South Africa, Cricket Namibia and Cricket Zimbabwe.

The event marks the official launch of the destination readiness programme for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 and will outline how the tournament will position Southern Africa as a premier global tourism destination.

The media launch will showcase how the tournament presents a unique opportunity to highlight Southern Africa's world-class tourism experiences, diverse cultures and renowned hospitality to international audiences, while demonstrating the important role that sport plays in driving tourism, economic growth and creating a lasting legacy for the region.

Event Details:

Date : 30 July 2026

Time : 09:30 - 10:00

Venue : Bojanala House, 90 Protea Road, Chislehurston, Sandton

RSVP Email:sinethemba@southafrica.net

#GovZAUpdates 

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Minister Patricia de Lille delivers keynote address at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Destination Readiness Media Launch, 30 Jul

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