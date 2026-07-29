National Treasury briefs media on Operation Vulindlela first quarter progress report briefing, 31 Jul

Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and the National Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

Members of the media are invited to a virtual briefing on Operation Vulindlela’s first quarter progress update report. The report will provide an update on the structural reform work undertaken during the first quarter of 2026, marking the beginning of the second year of Phase II.

Furthermore, ‘Opening the Road, Driving Change’, a report tracing the initiative’s record across Phase I and into Phase II, will also be made available at the briefing.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 July 2026

Time: 09:00–11:00

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Registration: Link

Enquiries:

National Treasury Media

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

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