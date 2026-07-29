Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya addresses the petroleum industry at Employer Breakfast Session, 28 Jul

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Jomo Sibiya, will address employers and key stakeholders in the petroleum industry during the Department of Employment and Labour's Employer Breakfast Session on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

Hosted by the Department's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) in partnership with Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA), the breakfast session seeks to strengthen compliance with the South African labour legislation while promoting safe, healthy and decent workplaces.

The engagement will provide employers with an opportunity to interact with officials and industry stakeholders on key pieces of labour legislation, including the:

• Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA);

• Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA);

• Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA);

• Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA); and

• National Minimum Wage Act.

The Deputy Minister is expected to highlight the importance of legislative compliance, occupational health and safety, and collaborative efforts between government, employers and organised labour in creating safer and more productive workplaces within the petroleum sector.

The session will bring together representatives from government, organised business, organised labour, occupational health and safety practitioners, professional bodies and employers in the petroleum industry.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026

Time: 08:00 – 13:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg

Enquiries

Sekhothali Lekalakala – 082 904 5225

Email: Sekhothali.lekalakala@labour.gov.za

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

082 697 0694

Email: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates