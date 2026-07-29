Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli engages with Harambee on strengthening pathways to youth employment, 28 Jul

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, engage with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator as part of government's ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships that expand employment opportunities for young people.

The engagement forms part of government's commitment to advancing the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), which brings together government, business and civil society to create sustainable pathways that enable young people to transition successfully from learning to earning.

The Deputy Minister will receive an overview of Harambee's Vision 2030, gain insights into the latest youth labour market trends and participate in an immersion session showcasing the SA Youth National Pathway Management Network. The visit will conclude with closing reflections by the Deputy Minister.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Harambee Offices, 19 Ameshoff Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za

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