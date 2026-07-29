WikiGTAVI Launches as the Most Detailed Community-Built Wiki for Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Worldwide

A community-driven GTA VI wiki combining in-depth guides, verified leaks, and gamified profiles built for the world's biggest gaming fanbase.

FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WikiGTAVI Launches as the Most Detailed Community-Built Wiki for Grand Theft Auto VI WikiGTAVI, a fan-built encyclopedia dedicated to Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, has launched publicly at https://www.wikigtavi.com . The site aims to be the most detailed community-driven wiki for the most anticipated game in modern history, ahead of the November 19, 2026 release.Built independently by longtime GTA fans, WikiGTAVI covers every confirmed and leaked element of GTA VI , from Vice City districts and character biographies to weapon breakdowns, vehicle lists, mission speculation, and ongoing analysis of the 2022 pre-alpha leak. Every page is written and maintained by the community and updated as new trailers, screenshots, and confirmations arrive.Community First, Not CorporateWikiGTAVI is built around identity, contribution, and reputation. Every registered member has a public profile, a live XP score, a leaderboard rank, and a visible contribution history. The gamification layer is live at launch and includes:- XP earned for contributing content, corrections, referrals, and community activity- Public profiles with avatar, bio, XP total, and full activity feed- Global leaderboards updated live- Personal referral codes tied to every profile- Visible verified author, editor, and moderator roles- Coverage Already LiveWikiGTAVI has already published in-depth material on confirmed and speculated map regions, character deep-dives on Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, analysis of the 2022 leak including Sundown, Yorktown, and Lake Leonida, coverage of the fictional space agency SERA, and daily news on Rockstar's marketing rollout, region-locked codes, and pre-order controversies.Built by Fans, For FansWikiGTAVI is independently operated. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. All Grand Theft Auto VI trademarks and referenced material remain the property of their respective owners and are used under fair use for commentary, criticism, and reporting.An active companion Discord, the GTA 6 VIP Community, integrates with the wiki's XP and role system and is open to all fans.About WikiGTAVIWikiGTAVI is the community-built encyclopedia for Grand Theft Auto VI, combining editorial guides, verified news, character and location databases, and a gamified profile system where every contributor is credited by name.

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