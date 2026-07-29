Fair Oaks Precision Machinery Details Crank Type Press Technology for High-Speed Motor Lamination

Fairoaks - High Speed Precision Press Machine (Crank Type)

TAIWAN, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Oaks Precision Machinery (F) Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of high-speed precision presses founded in 1995, has published a technical resource detailing how crank type press technology supports high-volume metal stamping across the EV motor, 3C electronics, automotive, and home appliance industries.A crank type press converts continuous rotational motion from an electric motor into a fixed, repeating up-and-down stroke of the slide through a crankshaft-driven mechanism. The design's mechanical simplicity, repeatable stroke geometry, and high strokes-per-minute (SPM) capability have made it a standard production method for manufacturers producing large quantities of metal components to tight tolerances.According to the technical resource, key factors that determine a crank type press's suitability for high-speed motor lamination work include frame rigidity, bearing design, and dynamic balance, all of which affect long-term dimensional accuracy under sustained high-SPM operation."Crank type presses remain the standard for high-speed, high-precision stamping, but frame rigidity, bearing design, and dynamic balance are what actually separate reliable long-term performance from costly downtime," said a Fair Oaks spokesperson. "That distinction becomes more important as EV and hybrid motor production scales up and lamination tolerances get tighter."Fair Oaks manufactures its own line of crank type presses under the GH Series, ranging from 45 to 330 tons. The press frames are built from stress-relieved, high-tensile cast iron and optimized through finite element analysis (FEM), then assembled under hydraulic tie-rod preload for added rigidity. Clearance-free axial bearings on the plunger and slide guides, combined with a forced lubrication and cooling system, are designed to maintain JIS Special accuracy over sustained production runs.The published technical resource covers the full stamping cycle of a crank type press -- from flywheel energy storage and clutch engagement, through the slide's descent to bottom dead center, to material ejection and feed advance -- along with the industries that depend on the technology, including EV motor lamination, 3C electronics, automotive parts, home appliances, and industrial motors.The full resource, covering working principles, technical advantages, and selection criteria for crank type presses, is available at the company's website: https://www.fairoaks-press.com.tw/en/News_view-1-14 About Fair Oaks Precision Machinery (F) Co., Ltd.Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Fair Oaks Precision Machinery designs and manufactures high-speed precision presses and peripheral equipment under the FAIR OAKS brand. The company's product line includes the GH Series crank-type precision press, FMT Series multi-suspension high-speed press, GF Series high-speed gear-change feeder, GS Series S-loop leveler, GU Series double head uncoiler, and FST/FSV Series servo leveler and active uncoiler. All machines are built to the JIS Special accuracy standard and exported to more than 17 countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. More information is available at https://www.fairoaks-press.com.tw

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