EXPANSION OF DESIGNATED COCONUT RHINOCEROS BEETLE-INFESTED AREA IN WEST HAWAIʻI ISLAND
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND BIOSECURITY
ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLA
SHARON HURD
CHAIRPERSON
DEAN M. MATSUKAWA
DEPUTY TO THE CHAIRPERSON
KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE
EXPANSION OF DESIGNATED COCONUT RHINOCEROS BEETLE-INFESTED AREA IN WEST HAWAIʻI ISLAND
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 28, 2026
NR26-16
HONOLULU — Today, July 28, 2026, the Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity (board) approved a request to expand the designated coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), Oryctes rhinoceros, infested area in West Hawaiʻi Island to include the geographic area between Henry Street, Palani Road, and Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, as shown in figure 1. The request for the board’s designation to include the geographic area as an expanded CRB-infested area follows the initial designation of the CRB-infested area in West Hawaiʻi Island on March 24, 2026, pursuant to Interim Rule 26-1. The designation goes into effect on July 29, 2026.
With the board expanding the CRB-infested area in West Hawaiʻi Island, all organizations, companies, or any other person who transport, generate, process, collect, sell, or grow CRB host materials in the expanded area must conduct these activities under a valid compliance agreement issued by the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity. As a prerequisite to obtaining a compliance agreement, completing a training session provided by the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) is required.
To sign up for compliance agreement training, go to the BIISC website at https://www.biisc.org/crb-compliance-trainings/, click the link for a training session and fill out the required information. The training session should be approximately one hour and BIISC staff will coordinate directly with participants for scheduling. Upon completion of the training, BIISC staff will collect and submit to DAB a copy of the compliance agreement application verifying training completion.
If you need more information about the expanded infested area or permit requirements, please contact the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s Plant Quarantine Branch Acting Plant Specialist, Ms. Techie Lancaster, by phone: 808-832-0566, or email: [email protected].
For a copy of Interim Rule 26-1, please click here.