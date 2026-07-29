Barger & Associates Owner Named to D Magazine's Best Insurance Agents List for Eighth Time

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Peer- and consumer-nominated recognition, vetted through state licensing checks, points to sustained client trust in Southlake.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joshua Barger, owner of Barger & Associates , has been named to D Magazine's Best Insurance Agents list for the eighth time, with appearances on the annual list in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, according to the publication's insurance agent directory.The recognition is not a paid placement. D Magazine compiles the list by surveying subscribers, recent homebuyers, and industry peers, including mortgage professionals and real estate agents, who are asked to nominate insurance agents they have worked with directly. Nominees are then screened against Texas Department of Insurance licensing records to confirm active status and clean disciplinary history before names are finalized for publication. The process is designed to reflect firsthand client and referral-partner experience rather than self-submitted award applications.For an agency, appearing once on the list is a notable signal of local reputation. Appearing across eight separate years, spanning nearly a decade of Southlake-area service, suggests the agency's approach to client service has held up across a changing insurance market and multiple economic cycles. Barger & Associates has operated in Southlake since 2012, and third-party review platforms reflect a strong aggregate rating across a large volume of verified reviews spanning auto, home, life, and renters coverage."Getting nominated by people we've actually worked with, year after year, means more to me than any award we could apply for ourselves," said Joshua Barger, owner of Barger & Associates in Southlake, TX . "Our team hears about a lot of frustrating experiences people have had with insurance before they find us, and this list exists because of the neighbors who took the time to say something went right."The agency, which represents Allstate as a local exclusive agent, works with Southlake-area families and businesses across auto, homeowners, renters, life, motorcycle, and umbrella coverage lines. Beyond Southlake, the agency's client base extends into other North Texas communities including Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, and Flower Mound, as well as select markets elsewhere in the state.Local insurance agents in fast-growing DFW suburbs like Southlake often face a retention challenge: as new residents move in and existing clients' needs evolve with home purchases, growing families, and teen drivers, agencies have to keep pace with more complex household risk profiles. Repeated recognition on a peer- and consumer-driven list suggests an agency has managed that complexity without the churn that often accompanies rapid regional growth.D Magazine's Best Insurance Agents honorees are typically announced in the publication's September issue each year, following a nomination period that opens earlier in the year. Barger & Associates plans to continue its current service model heading into the next nomination cycle, according to agency leadership.Barger & Associates is a local exclusive Allstate insurance agency based in Southlake, TX, founded in 2012 by Joshua Barger. The agency provides auto, homeowners, renters, life, motorcycle, and umbrella insurance to individuals and families throughout North Texas and select markets statewide. More information is available at https://bargerandassociates.com/ ###Media ContactBarger & Associates: Allstate InsuranceAddress: 170 Players Cir, Southlake, TX 76092Phone: (972) 206-1234Website: https://bargerandassociates.com/

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