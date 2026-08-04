Taiwanese Fountain Pen Brand Gabriel Brings the Serene Collection to the D.C. Fountain Pen Supershow

Gabriel's Serene collection of hand-finished acrylic fountain pens, designed to make shimmer inks part of everyday writing, on show at the D.C. Fountain Pen Supershow, August 6 to 9.

After its U.S. debut in New York, Taiwanese brand Gabriel brings its shimmer-ink-friendly Serene fountain pens to the D.C. Fountain Pen Supershow.

Shimmer should not be a fleeting indulgence. It should be a daily expression.” — Jess Wang, Founder, Gabriel

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel, an independent Taiwanese fountain pen brand, will exhibit at the Washington, D.C. Fountain Pen Supershow from August 6 to 9, following its United States debut at the New York Stationery Fest in Brooklyn last week. Presented by Taiwan pen retailer JUSPIRIT , the brand brings Serene, a hand-finished acrylic fountain pen built to make shimmering inks part of everyday writing, with visitors able to try the pens in person at the booth.Serene grew out of a pattern its founder observed over nearly a decade at pen shows worldwide: writers were drawn to shimmer inks but often set them down, worried that such inks were tedious to fill and hard to clean. Gabriel was created to remove that hesitation, pairing an engineered filling system with a body designed for comfort, so that shimmer inks can be used daily rather than saved for special occasions.The Serene 2026 series is offered in eight limited-edition colors, each named for a moment in film and photography, from Tungsten Light and Golden Hour to Day for Night and Fade to White. Its slim acrylic body, shaped by Gabriel's industrial designer Stanley Wang, carries a low center of gravity and even weight distribution for comfort across long writing sessions.At its heart is a piston-eyedropper filling system, chosen to give shimmer inks the capacity and easy upkeep they need for everyday use, paired with nibs hand-ground by a nibmeister and refined through repeated collaboration. Serene is offered with a choice of standard and specialty ground nibs, and each color is produced in a finite edition. Retail pricing is set by each stockist."We did not want anyone to have to compromise," said Stanley Wang, industrial designer at Gabriel. "A beautiful pen is too often the one that is hard to refill, or so large it is awkward to hold. We designed Serene so that nothing has to be given up: it stays elegant, comfortable in the hand, and easy to live with every day."In Washington, Gabriel will present the full eight-color Serene range, and visitors can try a range of nib options, including various specialty grinds, at its booth. Retail and wholesale buyers are welcome to visit the booth or contact JUSPIRIT to discuss stocking the collection."Shimmer should not be a fleeting indulgence. It should be a daily expression," said Jess Wang, founder of Gabriel and owner of JUSPIRIT. "We made Serene not for the few, but for effortless harmony with every hand and every ink. Bringing it to writers in the United States for the first time means a great deal to us."Following the show, the Serene collection will be available through JUSPIRIT and at gabrielpens.com, where full details on colors, sizes, and editions can be found.About GabrielGabriel is an independent fountain pen brand founded in Taiwan, creating limited-edition, hand-finished pens in cast acrylic. Guided by the belief that "in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength," the brand designs writing instruments with a sophisticated, gender-neutral character. Each color is poured in a finite run, and no two pens share exactly the same pattern.About JUSPIRITJUSPIRIT is a Taiwan-based fountain pen retailer specializing in fountain pens, inks, and writing accessories, serving a community of pen enthusiasts across Taiwan and internationally.

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