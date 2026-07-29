Cypress Exchange Properties Acquires Orthopedic Surgery Center in Madison, Wisconsin, for DST Offering

Newly constructed orthopedic and spine ambulatory surgery center

This acquisition reflects our continued focus on high-quality healthcare properties that are supported by experienced operators, long-term leases and strong demand for outpatient medical services.” — Christopher Cumella, CEO of Cypress Exchange Properties

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cypress Exchange Properties (“CXP”), a healthcare real estate investment sponsor based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, announced the acquisition of a newly constructed orthopedic and spine ambulatory surgery center located in Middleton, Wisconsin, within the greater Madison market.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot facility includes three operating rooms and was developed at a total cost of approximately $10 million. The center is operated by Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin, a physician-led orthopedic and spine specialty group serving Madison and the surrounding region. The property is fully leased under a new 15-year triple-net lease that includes 3% annual rental increases. The lease is supported by guaranties from individual physicians and Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company, commonly known as HOPCo.

“This acquisition reflects our continued focus on high-quality healthcare properties that are supported by experienced operators, long-term leases and strong demand for outpatient medical services,” said Christopher Cumella, CEO of Cypress Exchange Properties. “We believe the property’s specialized improvements, physician alignment and location within the Madison healthcare market make it an attractive investment.”

The property will be offered to accredited investors seeking to complete 1031 exchanges through the CXP Orthopedic Surgery Center DST, a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) private placement. The offering has a $50,000 minimum investment and is structured with 55% loan-to-value financing.

Securities related to the offering are being offered through Emerson Equity LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Cypress Exchange Properties.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. For offering details, please see the website at www.cypressxp.com or email direct at info@cypressxp.com

About Cypress Exchange Properties

Cypress Exchange Properties is a healthcare real estate investment sponsor based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. CXP and its affiliates specialize in the acquisition, development and management of medical office buildings, ambulatory surgery centers and other purpose-built outpatient healthcare facilities. CXP and its affiliates have acquired or developed more than 50 healthcare facilities across 11 states, representing more than $1 billion in gross asset value.

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