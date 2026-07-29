Black Friday Brand Portfolio Expands with Federal Trademark Approval

New IP Property Positions Black Friday Lifestyle for AI Commerce, Consumer Loyalty, Media, Advertising, and Global Licensing Opportunities

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBlack Friday Brand Portfolio Expands with Federal Approval of Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card™ and Black Friday Select New Intellectual Property Positions Black Friday Lifestyle for AI Commerce, Consumer Loyalty, Media, Advertising, and Global Licensing OpportunitiesEmpire License, Inc. today announced the federal trademark approvals of Black Friday Loyalty Rewards CardTM and Black Friday SelectTM, two strategic additions to its growing Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property portfolio.The approvals represent another significant milestone in the continued evolution of Black Friday beyond its traditional association with a single shopping event. Together, the new brands strengthen a long-term vision of Black Friday as a year-round consumer engagement platform spanning commerce, artificial intelligence, media, advertising, entertainment, licensing, and digital retail.“These approvals represent far more than trademark registrations,” said Emory Williams, President and CEO of Empire License, Inc. “They represent additional building blocks in our long-term strategy to transform Black Friday into one of the world’s most recognizable lifestyle and commerce brands. We believe the opportunities extend well beyond retail into AI-powered shopping, media, licensing, advertising, entertainment, and global consumer engagement.”Black Friday Loyalty Rewards CardTMBlack Friday Loyalty Rewards Card was developed to help retailers, brands, and consumers remain connected throughout the entire year rather than only during the holiday shopping season.The platform envisions a year-round loyalty ecosystem where consumers accumulate rewards through everyday purchases and redeem benefits during months of November and December. By extending engagement beyond a single retail event, the concept creates opportunities for stronger consumer relationships, increased shopping frequency, enhanced brand loyalty, and long-term consumer participation.The platform is designed with broad application across retail, financial services, e-commerce, travel, hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and other consumer-facing industries seeking innovative customer engagement strategies.Black Friday SelectTMBlack Friday Select expands the Black Friday Lifestyle platform into the rapidly growing world of artificial intelligence and digital commerce.The concept envisions an AI-powered shopping assistant capable of helping consumers discover products, compare features, locate promotions, identify value, and enhance purchasing decisions across multiple retail categories. As AI continues reshaping how search, shop, and make purchasing decisions, Black Friday Select is positioned as a consumer-focused commerce platform designed to complement the future of intelligent shopping experiences.A Growing Intellectual Property EcosystemThe addition of these federally protected brands further strengthens the Black Friday Lifestyle ecosystem – a portfolio designed to create value across multiple industries rather than a single seasonal event.Potential applications continue expanding into:Artificial Intelligence Commerce, Consumer Loyalty Programs, Retail & E- Commerce, Advertising & Brand Promotions, Media & Digital Content, Entertainment Programing, Licensing Opportunities, Consumer Engagement Platforms, Holiday Programming, Interactive Shopping Experiences and Strategic Brand Partnerships.Together with other Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property, these assets establish a scalable platform capable of supporting future innovation across numerous consumer markets.Black Friday Continues to EvolveFor decades, Black Friday has represented one of the world’s most recognized shopping events. Today, the continued growth of AI commerce, digital media, and year-round consumer engagement is creating new opportunities to extend that recognition into broader business applications.Empire License, Inc. believes Black Friday is evolving from a single day on the calendar into a comprehensive lifestyle and commerce ecosystem capable supporting retail innovation, intelligent shopping technologies, licensing, media programming, advertising initiatives, and strategic partnerships for years to come.“Black Friday is no longer simply the biggest shopping day of the year, “ Williams said. “It is becoming one of the world’s most valuable consumer engagement platforms.”As consumer behavior, technology, and commerce continue to evolve, Empire License, Inc. remains committed to expanding the Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property portfolio through innovation, strategic development, and new market opportunities.About Empire License, Inc.Empire License, Inc. is an intellectual property development and licensing company focused on creating, protecting, and commercializing innovative consumer brands and strategic trademark portfolios. Through its Black Friday Lifestyle platform, the company is developing intellectual property spanning commerce, artificial intelligence, media, entertainment, licensing, advertising, and consumer engagement.For more information regarding the Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property portfolio, including strategic partnerships, licensing or acquisition opportunities, please contact:Empire License, Inc.Emory WilliamsPresident & CEO305-407-6010Email: elwill1@yahoo.comWebsites: www.bfcharacter.com

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