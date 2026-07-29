Murray Resources Named One of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes for Fifth Year

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Houston-based recruiting firm rises 29 positions in the 2026 rankings.

Being recognized by Forbes for a fifth year is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and recommendations of those who work directly with recruiting firms.” — Marsha Murray, founder and president of Murray Resources

TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Murray Resources, a leading Houston recruiting and staffing firm, has been named to Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms.Murray Resources ranked No. 164 nationally, rising from No. 193 in 2025. This marks the fifth year the company has earned a place on the list, following recognition in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2025.The annual Forbes ranking recognizes professional recruiting firms that stand out for their service quality, industry expertise, and reputation among employers, candidates, and peers. Murray Resources’ continued recognition highlights its longstanding reputation as one of Houston's top recruiting and staffing agencies.“Being recognized by Forbes for a fifth year is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and recommendations of those who work directly with recruiting firms,” said Marsha Murray, founder and president of Murray Resources. “For nearly four decades, our team has worked to earn our clients’ and candidates’ trust one search, one placement, and one relationship at a time. This recognition belongs to our employees and their commitment to exceptional service.”Forbes partners with Statista to develop its annual rankings, informed by recommendations from recruiters, hiring managers and other professionals.“Moving up 29 positions makes this year’s recognition particularly exciting,” said Kimberly Carpenter, managing partner of Murray Resources. “While recruiting technology and hiring practices continue to evolve, the fundamentals have not changed. Employers want a recruiting partner that listens, understands their business and consistently introduces people who can make an impact.”The recognition comes as employers continue to navigate a competitive hiring market, where finding the right talent requires both market insight and a personalized recruiting approach. Murray Resources supports companies across a wide range of hiring needs, from executive and professional search to temporary staffing , contract roles and payroll services.For job seekers, the firm also serves as a career resource, connecting them with dynamic opportunities that align with their experience, goals and long-term potential. The company’s consultative approach has helped it build lasting relationships with both clients and candidates, reinforcing its reputation as one of Houston's best staffing agencies for organizations seeking dependable recruiting support.ABOUT MURRAY RESOURCESFounded in 1988, Murray Resources is a leading national recruiting firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm provides executive search, direct-hire recruiting, temporary staffing, contract staffing, temp-to-hire and payroll services across its professional, technical and light industrial divisions. For more information, contact Murray Resources at 713.935.0009 or visit https://murrayresources.com

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