Norwegian Marketing Agency Mementor Goes Global With New English Website

The front page of Mementor's new English website. The digital marketing agency in Oslo, Norway now serves clients worldwide.

The Oslo agency now offers SEO, AEO and Google Ads worldwide, with a new English website built for speed, accessibility and visibility in AI answers.

Customers no longer only google. They ask AI assistants who to buy from. We built our methods for that shift, and results work just as well across borders.” — Thomas Alling, Founder and CEO of Mementor AS

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mementor AS, a digital marketing and web design agency based in Oslo, today announced that its services are now available to clients worldwide. The expansion comes with a new English-language website at mementor.no/en/, built by the agency's own team with speed, accessibility and AI readability as core requirements.

The move is driven by demand for one service in particular: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the work of making businesses visible in answers from ChatGPT, Gemini and Google's AI Overviews. BrightLocal measured in 2026 that the share of consumers using AI tools to find local businesses jumped from 6 to 45 percent in one year (US figures). Mementor was the first marketing agency in Norway to specialize in the field, and now offers its AEO services to companies in every market.

"Search is changing faster than at any point in my 25 years in this industry," said Thomas Alling, founder and CEO of Mementor. "Customers no longer only google. They ask AI assistants who to buy from. We built our methods for that shift, and the results we create for Norwegian clients work just as well across borders. That is why we are going global now."

International clients get the agency's full lineup: SEO, AEO, Google Ads, LinkedIn advertising, web design and web development. All agreements run month to month with no minimum commitment, and clients keep ownership of every account and asset. Mementor is a certified Google Partner and has delivered more than 200 projects since 2015.

Results from the home market back the move. One Norwegian client, an online pharmacy, reached a return on ad spend of 10 within a year of Google Ads management. That means ten kroner in revenue for every krone spent on ads.

Mementor built the new site on its own technology stack. Pages load fast, meet accessibility requirements, and use structured data so search engines and AI assistants can read the content. Clients get the same setup in their own projects.

The new website also carries Mementor's knowledge base in English, with practical guides such as 15 SEO tips for better visibility in Google and AI search. Every guide opens with a direct answer to a real question, the same structure the agency uses to get clients cited in AI answers.

"We built the new site the way we advise clients to build theirs," said Alling. "Fast pages, accessible to everyone, and structured so AI assistants can read and cite the content."

About Mementor

Mementor AS is a digital marketing and web design agency founded in Oslo in 2015, with offices in Oslo and on Bomlo, Norway. The agency delivers SEO, AEO, Google Ads, LinkedIn advertising, web design and web development for clients in Norway and worldwide. Mementor is a certified Google Partner. Learn more at mementor.no/en/.

Client work by Mementor, digital marketing and web design agency in Norway

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