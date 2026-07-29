City Council and Mayor celebrate progress for housing and environment with passage of SEPA appeals legislation

Today the City Council passed Council Bill 121215, streamlining appeals processes for zoning and planning actions by the city. The legislation impacts appeals related to the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). City officials praised the passage of the necessary reform to mitigate climate change and build more homes.

“We need more homes in Seattle,” said lead sponsor, and chair of the Land Use and Sustainability Committee, Councilmember Eddie Lin (District 2). “From seniors on fixed income to students and working families, housing is increasingly unaffordable and out of reach for Seattleites. This legislation strikes a balance, maintaining avenues to appeal city decisions while also keeping us moving towards a more affordable, accessible, and sustainable city.”

“Building more housing is essential to a future in Seattle where all of us can afford to live, work, and raise a family in healthy, sustainable neighborhoods,” said Mayor Katie Wilson. “Councilmember Lin’s legislation is aligned with our ‘Taller, Denser, Faster’ approach to the Comprehensive Plan and is a win for the Seattleites of today and in the years to come. I look forward to signing it.”

“Building housing in Seattle is one of the most effective ways to combat climate change,” said Councilmember Dionne Foster (Position 9). “When we block housing in our city, we contribute to harmful sprawl and the negative environmental impacts that we all want to protect against. Today we reformed our local appeals process to more closely align with other cities in Washington, including Bellevue and Everett. This change preserves the ability for residents to make appeals through the growth management board, while also providing a more predictable timeline for the City to act on important legislation. As the largest city in the state, it is imperative that we act as leaders in both housing production and addressing climate change — the changes we made today allow us to do both.”

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