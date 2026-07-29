ICYMI: Governor DeSantis Leads Successful International Business Development Leadership Mission to the United Kingdom—Further Strengthening Florida-United Kingdom Partnership

ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis led a successful International Business Development Mission to the United Kingdom, further strengthening the Florida-U.K. partnership

~The mission included the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow and engagements in London; Edinburgh and St. Andrews, Scotland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland~

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND — Governor Ron DeSantis led a successful International Business Development Mission to the United Kingdom, further strengthening the Florida-U.K. partnership. The mission included the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow and engagements in London; Edinburgh and St. Andrews, Scotland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Building on the Governor’s leadership mission to the United Kingdom in April of 2023 and the 2023 Florida-United Kingdom Memorandum of Understanding, the delegation advanced cooperation across key industries—including aerospace and aviation, military and defense, transportation and logistics, financial services, and higher education. Through the announcement of significant investments and the execution of multiple agreements across these sectors, Florida’s strong partnership with the United Kingdom has expanded, bolstering the state’s economic and academic position. The mission also celebrated the shared history that connects Florida, Scotland, and Northern Ireland—from the ideas of the Scottish Enlightenment that shaped America's founding to the generations of Scots and Scots-Irish whose commitment to liberty helped define the American Revolution and ultimately the character of our nation.

“This mission to the United Kingdom has advanced Florida’s position as an international leader across key industries,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida and the United Kingdom have a longstanding and robust relationship—one that continues to build our aerospace and aviation, military and defense, transportation and logistics, and financial services industries. This mission strengthened that high-value partnership, advancing Florida’s economic priorities and establishing new academic partnerships.”

“The success of this mission is a direct reflection of Governor DeSantis’ strategic efforts to position Florida is a confident market for capital investment and an economic leader on the world stage,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Over the course of the week, the delegation worked to strengthen our relationships with our partners in the U.K to advance the 2023 Florida-U.K. Memorandum of Understanding. Through strategic engagements—including the fifth working group of the MOU—not only did we amplify Florida’s position as the best place to do business, but we solidified new partnerships across key sectors like aerospace and aviation, military and defense, life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, maritime, AgTech, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, and quantum and photonics—driving investment and creating jobs for Floridians.”

"The success of this mission reflects Florida’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and building the transportation systems that support tomorrow’s economy,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The partnerships strengthened throughout the week will help advance emerging transportation technologies, expand economic opportunity through increased trade, and reinforce Florida’s leadership on the global stage.”

“The partnership between the United Kingdom and Florida is built upon a foundation of shared values that transcend the Atlantic,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “From world-class schools to innovation and research, Florida and the UK are committed to fostering opportunities and growing together.”

“This week reaffirmed something we already knew: the world wants to build with Florida. From new partnerships to the conversations that will shape tomorrow's agreements, our engagements across the UK showed the strength of Florida's aerospace ecosystem and the depth of allied ambition,” said Rob Long, President & CEO, Space Florida. “We came to build and execute partnerships, and we are leaving with a stronger foundation for the future of the global space economy.”

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E., and members of the delegation conducted a site visit to Belfast Harbour and participated in a series of high-level business meetings discussing advanced maritime innovation, transportation technology, vessel development, and infrastructure. The meetings built on momentum from seaport visits in Scotland as well as the announcement earlier this week of FDOT's partnership with Eve Air Mobility to help launch Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in Florida. With FDOT chosen as one of eight proposals selected under the FAA’s eVTOL and AAM Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), this new partnership with Eve will add to the initiatives at FDOT's SunTrax Air facility to accelerate the research, testing, and infrastructure development needed to safely integrate eVTOL aircraft into the state's transportation network—further reinforcing Florida's position as the national leader in next-generation mobility. More information on FDOT’s new partnership with Eve Air Mobility can be found here.

In Edinburgh, Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly and President and CEO of Space Florida Rob Long participated in a series of high-level business meetings with leading Scottish aerospace and aviation companies—furthering the week’s discussions aimed at solidifying Florida and the United Kingdom’s positions as leaders in the international space race.

Secretary Byrd was joined by members of the delegation to meet with leaders of the Northern Ireland Assembly and with the Belfast-based state investment corporation.

SelectFlorida President and CEO Matt Swanson conducted a series of high-level business meetings on advanced manufacturing and workforce development. Initial reports from SelectFlorida’s companies exhibiting at the Farnborough Air Show are more than $300 million in direct sales.

This development mission produced tangible outcomes that directly support Florida’s longstanding and significant economic relationship with the United Kingdom—solidifying existing ties and establishing new partnerships. Over the course of the week, Florida saw significant wins, including:



Governor DeSantis officially opened the Florida Pavilion at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow where he announced that Relativity Space—an aerospace manufacturing company—has committed to expanding its operations on the Space Coast, bringing substantial capital investments and creating thousands of high-skill, high-wage jobs for Floridians.

He also presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Space Florida and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to advance international space collaboration.

Governor DeSantis and Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky met with Lloyd’s of London leadership to discuss insurance and reinsurance market collaboration between Florida and the U.K., including forging a path toward a research partnership through the Lloyd’s lab incubator and the State of Florida.

The Governor also announced that British Airways will add 18 flights between Orlando and London Heathrow (LHR), in addition to British Airways’ twice-daily service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and London Gatwick (LGW). These supplementary flights will operate from July 21 through August 29, increasing British Airways’ Orlando-London service from 14 to 17 weekly flights during that period to accommodate peak demand during the U.K. school holiday travel season.

Governor DeSantis announced the second cohort of five high-potential SpaceTech companies for Space Florida and Seraphim Space’s Investment Readiness Program. Building on the successful launch of the program in 2025, the announcement adds to the momentum behind the new Space Florida-UK Memorandum of Understanding. The growing collaboration between the two regions continues to strengthen innovation, investment, and commercial growth across the space sector.

Governor Ron DeSantis commemorated the 250th anniversary of Adam Smith's landmark work, The Wealth of Nations, by presiding over the signing of a Letter of Friendship between Florida International University (FIU) and Heriot-Watt University at Adam Smith's historic Panmure House in Edinburgh. The agreement advances the study of free markets, moral philosophy, and political economy while recognizing the profound influence of the Scottish Enlightenment on America’s founding and reinforcing the longstanding relationship between Florida and Scotland.

Governor DeSantis presided over the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Florida and the University of St. Andrews—recognizing the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom in science, research and higher education.

Governor DeSantis, Commissioner Yaworsky and Florida International University (FIU) President Jeanette Nuñez met with London government leaders and insurance market representatives to discuss Florida’s leadership in mitigation and resiliency, including FIU’s Wall of Wind (WOW).

Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Yaworsky joined the Lady Mayor of London for a fireside chat to discuss shared economic priorities, strengthen bilateral relationships and advance collaboration between Florida and the U.K. capital markets.

Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Florida leadership and other members of the delegation joined key United Kingdom (UK) partners and stakeholders in the City of London for the fifth UK-Florida Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Working Group Meeting to discuss aerospace and aviation, life sciences, financial services, emerging technologies, and quantum and photonics.

The delegation hosted a Florida Business Seminar in Edinburgh, Scotland where Florida leadership, including Secretary Kelly, spoke to an audience of Scottish companies from several key industries—emphasizing that Florida is the best place to do business.

Members of the delegation, led by Secretary of State Cord Byrd, visited Heriot-Watt University—leader in quantum technologies, photonics and space-enabled systems—to tour cutting-edge robotics, healthcare technology, grain-to-glass brewing and distilling, and quantum technology facilities.



From Sunday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, Governor DeSantis led an international business development mission to the United Kingdom and was joined by a distinguished delegation of state leaders, academic institutions, and industry representatives, including:

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly

Florida Secretary of Transportation Jared W. Perdue, P.E.

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky

Space Florida President & CEO Rob Long

Florida International University President Jeanette Nuñez

University of Central Florida President Alexander Cartwright

New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran



The delegation also included representatives from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Institute of Technology, Polk State College, the University of Florida, Florida economic development organizations and companies across aerospace and aviation, military and defense, transportation, and logistics sectors.

Read more about the International Business Development Leadership Mission to the United Kingdom here.