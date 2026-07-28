County partnering with Aloha Recycling for temporary recycling drop-off services in Kahului
The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is partnering with Aloha Recycling in Kahului to provide temporary recycling drop-off services during a transition period while the County works to establish a new permanent recycling site in Central Maui.
Aloha Recycling, at 75 Amala Place in Kahului, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It can be reached at (808) 871-8544.
The County is working to open a new Central Maui recycling center, following the ending of an agreement with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for the operation of a recycling center at the Kahului campus. That recycling center closed June 30, 2026.
For questions or additional information, call the County DEM Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division Recycling Section at (808) 270-7880.
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