Mayor Bissen takes action to address public concerns over speed tables in Haiku



After ongoing meetings with Haʻikū residents and touring key County of Maui roadways in Haʻikū, Mayor Richard Bissen is implementing the second and third phase of County’s speed table review. Speed table review applies only to County roads and does not affect roadways under the State of Hawaiʻi’s jurisdiction.

“Over the past several months, we’ve listened to residents, met with the community and taken a close look at these concerns,” Mayor Bissen said. “Community feedback gives us valuable insight into the challenges our residents are experiencing. We appreciate everyone who has shared their perspectives, and that input is helping us improve our processes, better address community needs and prevent similar issues in the future.”

The County’s review is being implemented in three phases:

Phase 1: Launched in April, the first phase paused proposed and requested traffic-calming devices on County roads in Haʻikū after residents raised concerns about the number and type of speed tables being installed. During the pause, County officials reviewed existing traffic-calming practices and devices, gathered community feedback through meetings and site visits, and evaluated ways to improve roadway safety while minimizing unintended impacts. Earlier this month, Mayor Richard Bissen led a site visit with County staff and a member of the Haʻikū Community Association’s leadership to evaluate and inspect key Haʻikū roadways and hear residents’ concerns firsthand. County officials also attended a Haʻikū Community Association meeting in May.

As part of this phase, residents requested inspections of existing speed tables. However, County inspections were temporarily suspended due to unsafe conditions created by excessive speeding and incidents involving verbal harassment and vehicles being driven toward County DPW staff. To ensure inspections can be completed safely and objectively, the County has contracted an independent consultant to conduct the evaluations.

“As we continue to work through these issues together, I ask for our community’s kōkua by driving safely and treating our roadwork crews with aloha,” Mayor Bissen said. “No County employee should have to fear for their safety while serving our community. We can have different opinions, but if we want to find solutions, those conversations must be guided by civility and respect. That is how we move forward together.”

Phase 2: As a result of the ongoing review, the next phase includes the recommendation and approval for DPW to begin removing four speed tables on West Kuiaha Road. Removal work is anticipated to begin the week of Aug. 17, 2026. The four speed tables were originally requested by area residents in 2018 and 2019 to address speeding. Following recent evaluations, four speed tables were identified for removal because of their condition and drainage concerns. The department is also evaluating the relocation of one speed table near 1690 W. Kuiaha Road to help address drainage issues. The County will continue evaluating additional speed table locations, and further removals may be considered as the review progresses.

Phase 3: The third phase of the review focuses on improving the County’s process for evaluating future speed table requests. DPW is exploring legislation that would designate a review body, creating a more consistent and transparent process, expanding opportunities for community input, and strengthening oversight to ensure future decisions are informed by both engineering standards and public feedback.

As a next step, the County is hosting a community meeting Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at HaʻikūCommunity Center aboutHaʻikūarea speed bumps. Presenters will include County Department of Public Works (DPW) and State Department of Transportation.

Thirty-one speed humps and speed tables were approved and installed in the last year on County roads in Haʻikū through a capital improvement project approved by the previous administration and funded by the Maui County Council in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. While the project was intended to improve roadway safety, residents have since raised concerns about vehicle impacts, drainage and the cumulative number of traffic-calming devices.

Traffic-calming projects are typically initiated in response to resident requests about speeding in their neighborhoods and through department-initiated traffic studies. DPW first conducts traffic studies using temporary traffic-counting devices to determine whether speeding and traffic volumes warrant traffic-calming measures. If the data supports the need, the department advances the project through planning, design and construction as part of the County’s capital improvement program.

For information on the Aug. 26 community meeting, email [email protected]. For general information on DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.