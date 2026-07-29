Universal Shield Insurance Group Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by Tiptree Inc.

Universal Shield Insurance Group

Transaction will support accelerated growth, expanded capacity, and strengthen Universal Shield’s specialty insurance platform

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (“USIG”), a specialty insurer operating across admitted and excess & surplus (“E&S”) markets, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), a specialty insurance holding company. Under the terms of the agreement, Tiptree will acquire 100% of USIG for cash consideration of $100 million, adjusted for certain closing costs, and will contribute additional capital to accelerate USIG’s growth and underwriting capacity. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.A Strong Strategic Fit – USIG brings proven underwriting capabilities across E&S and admitted commercial lines and conducts business in 49 states. The company’s proprietary technology platforms support data-driven digital underwriting, operational efficiency, and faster product development. Joining Tiptree gives USIG access to a long-term, well-capitalized partner committed to building specialty insurance businesses through disciplined underwriting, product and market expansion, and strategic investment.Leadership Perspective - Chris Timm, Chief Executive Officer of USIG, said “This is a defining moment for Universal Shield. Tiptree shares our conviction that disciplined underwriting, deep niche expertise, and strong partnerships are the foundation of sustainable growth. Their capital and long-term commitment give us the runway to expand our footprint, invest further in our technology platform, and bring new products to market faster than ever. Our team has spent years building a platform designed to scale and with Tiptree as our partner, we’re ready to take the next big step forward for USIG, our policyholders, and our distribution partners.”Advisors - Raymond James & Associates and Squire Patton Boggs LLP are serving as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to USIG. Fenchurch Advisory Partners US LP and Sidley Austin LLP are serving as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to Tiptree.About Universal Shield Insurance Group - Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and excess and surplus commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Dublin, Ohio and Waterford, Michigan. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity). For more information, visit www.universalshield.com About Tiptree - Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty insurance holding company dedicated to creating long-term value for shareholders. The Company owns and operates specialty insurance businesses and allocates capital across opportunities that it believes offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Tiptree's strategy is centered on partnering with strong management teams, maintaining disciplined underwriting and investment standards, and leveraging a flexible capital base to support long-term growth. Founded in 2007, Tiptree's objective is to compound capital through the ownership of high-quality businesses and investments over time. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow Tiptree on LinkedIn

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