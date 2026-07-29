Rock Hill Turner Foundation to Host Second Annual Fundraiser in Columbia, Maryland to Benefit STEM Education and Grants

Keynote Speaker LTG (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick, PhD, PE, NAE

• LTG (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick, PhD, PE, NAE to serve as Keynote Speaker • Rock Hill Turner Foundation to Honor Recipients of its first Eagle Awards

The Foundation continues to make meaningful strides toward its goals; providing vital resources, grants, scholarships, and opportunities to promising minds in the areas of STEM education.” — Ms. Donna Breckenridge, MS, RS, RHTF Board Member, 2026 Fundraiser Chair

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rock Hill Turner Foundation (RHTF) announces that it will host its second annual major fundraising event on Saturday 19 September from 7-11 PM at Kahler Hall , 5440 Old Tucker Row. Columbia, Maryland. The purpose of the event is to raise funds to help support its mission ‘to support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and Environmental organizations through scholarships, grants, human and tangible resources, and activity participation for the purposes of education and preservation.’ The 2026 fundraiser theme is “Building a Brighter Tomorrow through STEM Empowerment of our Youth and Career Professionals.” The fundraiser will be an elegant formal event featuring a cocktail reception, buffet dinner, and silent auction; followed by musical entertainment by the renowned SK Jazz Group.Special highlights of the Foundation’s fundraiser will be the delivery of the Keynote Address by Lieutenant General (Retired) Thomas P. Bostick, PhD, PE, NAE and the inaugural presentation of the Rock Hill Turner Foundation Eagle Awards.KEYNOTE SPEAKERLieutenant General Thomas P. Bostick, U.S. Army Retired, is the founder and CEO of Bostick Global Strategies . During a distinguished 38-year military career, he served as the 53rd Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he led a $25 billion global engineering organization responsible for thousands of infrastructure, water, environmental, military construction, and disaster-response projects. He also served as Director of Army Personnel, Commanding General of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, and commander of an $18 billion reconstruction program in Iraq.Following his military service, General Bostick served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Intrexon, a publicly traded biotechnology company. He currently serves on public and private company boards and on the International Advisory Board of the Panama Canal.A graduate of the United States Military Academy, he holds master’s degrees in civil and mechanical engineering from Stanford University, a PhD in systems engineering from George Washington University, and an MBA with Distinction from the University of Oxford. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Construction, a West Point Distinguished Graduate, and a member of the George Washington University School of Engineering and Applied Science Hall of Fame. He is also the author of "Winning After Losing: Building Resilient Teams".ROCK HILL TURNER FOUNDATION EAGLE AWARDSThe inaugural presentation of the Rock Hill Turner Foundation Eagle Awards is a significant addition to the 2026 event program. The Foundation’s founder, Brigadier General (Ret.) C. David Turner, who is an Eagle Scout, established the Award for individuals and corporations who have made extraordinary achievements in STEM and who reflect the characteristics of the Eagle Scout, i.e., strength of character, leadership, and service to community. He describes his vision behind the naming of the Eagle Awards: “The powerful eagle has the rare ability to fly high, conserve energy, and survey the land below with extraordinary eyesight. The application of these talents has empowered associations with vision, clarity, and wisdom, encouraging individuals and institutions to rise above challenges, see the bigger picture, or act for the common good.”Foundation President, Ms. Jeri L. W. Turner, Esq., is pleased to announce and congratulate the recipients of the 2026 RHTF Eagle Awards, as follows:Individual Eagle Award: Mr. Lloyd Caldwell, PE, Consultant and former Director of Military Programs, U.S. Army Corps of EngineersCorporate Eagle Award: Mr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO, Career Communications GroupThe awards will be presented in person at the event.Ms. Donna Breckenridge, MS, RS, RHTF Board Member, 2026 Fundraiser Chair and an Environmental Health Specialist in the DC-Baltimore area, gratefully expresses that because of the enduring commitment of its generous donors, the Foundation continues to make meaningful strides toward its goals; providing vital resources, grants, scholarships, and opportunities to promising minds in the areas of STEM education.Event Tickets, Sponsorships, and Donation information available at https://www.rockhillturner.org/events Student Scholarship Application available on the website.Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the Rock Hill Turner Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting and supporting individuals and organizations in STEM disciplines. The Foundation is led by Brigadier General (USA, Ret.) C. David Turner, CEO; Ms. Jeri L. W. Turner, Esq., President; and Mr. Ronald Moore, Chief Operating Officer.

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